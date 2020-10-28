Scott County records 400th case of coronavirus, ranks among lowest in state

Scott County recorded its 400th case of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as the TN Dept. of Health reported six new cases in the county. And while recent trends have not been favorable for the local community, Scott County remains one of the least-impacted counties in all of Tennessee for Covid-19 illness.

As of Wednesday, only eight of Tennessee’s 95 counties have recorded fewer coronavirus cases than Scott County. Among them:

• Sequatchie County (357 cases)

• Stewart County (344 cases)

• Perry County (336 cases)

• Meigs County (332 cases)

• Pickett County (283 cases)

• Moore County (277 cases)

• Van Buren County (212 cases)

• Hancock County (123 cases)

In every instance, those counties with fewer cases are smaller than Scott County — some of them significantly so.

For example, although Hancock County has only had 123 cases, its population is only 6,549. In other words, coronavirus infections have occurred in Hancock County at a rate of 1,878 per 100,000 people, compared to a rate of 1,818 per 100,000 in Scott County. The population of Van Buren County is 5,765, for a coronavirus incidence rate of 3,677 per 100,000. The rate is 4,269 per 100,000 in Moore County, 5,569 per 100,000 in Pickett County, 2,698 per 100,000 in Meigs County, 4,167 per 100,000 in Perry County, and 2,508 per 100,000 in Stewart County.

In fact, Scott County appears to have had fewer cases of coronavirus per capita than any county in Tennessee with the lone exception of Claiborne County, where there has been a case rate of 1,694 per 100,000.

Nevertheless, the gap between Scott County and many other counties in the state isn’t as great as it once was. It took Scott County more than six months to record its first 200 cases of cornavirus, but it’s taken just five weeks to record the next 200. Scott County’s 200th case was reported on September 21.

As of Wednesday, there were 75 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County, down from 87 on Sunday. The Dept. of Health has reported 16 new cases this week, but has also reported 28 recoveries.

- Story Continues Below -

A total of 22 people have been hospitalized by coronavirus in Scott County. That’s a hospitalization rate of 5.5%, which is higher than the statewide rate of about 4%. However, part of that may be because there isn’t sufficient testing being conducted in Scott County to correctly calculate the full scale of the pandemic here. Last week, testing positivity was near 20%. It has remained well into the double-digits this week.