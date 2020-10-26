- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Yes, trick-or-treating will go on
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Yes, trick-or-treating will go on

By Independent Herald

Trick-or-treating will go on in Scott County, but the local health department recommends mask-wearing and reminds parents that costume masks aren’t a substitute for cloth face coverings.

Halloween is a little bit special this year: For the first time in five years — and for the last time in six years — it falls on a Saturday. That means Scott County’s young ghosts and goblins will have all day to get into their costumes and the sugar-infused spirit of Halloween before heading out for the evening’s festivities.

Of course, Halloween in 2020 is also different: This is the year of coronavirus, and all of the precautions that are being taken have made this the question at the forefront of many of the minds of those young ghosts’ and goblins’ mothers and fathers: Is trick-or-treating going to actually take place this year?

The answer is yes. Trick-or-treating will proceed as normal, without interruption. Neither Scott County nor its municipalities have taken any measures to impede on trick-or-treating.

“Although the county does not regulate or control Halloween trick-or-treating, I highly recommend that citizens follow the Health Department guidelines,” said Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals. “If you do decide to venture out Saturday afternoon or evening, please only visit the homes of family and close friends where you know — to the best of your knowledge — the home is Covid-free.”

While last weekend’s Fall on the Mall festival was canceled at the urging of the local health department, there are several church-sponsored trunk-or-treat events that are scheduled for Saturday evening. Among them are Bethlehem Baptist Church in Oneida from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oneida from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Robbins from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., New Haven Baptist Church beginning at 5:30 p.m., Helenwood Baptist Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Black Creek Crossroads Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Black Creek United Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Concord Missionary Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Macedonia Christian Center, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Scott County Health Department guidelines referred to by Mayor Tibbals include the following:

• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters;

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

• Give out treats outdoors, if possible;

• Set up a station with individually bagged treats;

• Wash hands before handling treats;

• Wear a mask, and remember that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask;

• Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask, as it makes breathing more difficult; parents can consider making a mask to match their children’s costume;

• Masks should not be worn by children under the age of two or by anyone who has trouble breathing;

• Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you;

• Take hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects; and,

• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,679FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Yes, trick-or-treating will go on

Independent Herald - 0
Halloween is a little bit special this year: For the first time in five years — and for the last time in six years...
Read more
Local News

Scott County unemployment dips to pre-pandemic levels

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's unemployment rate dropped sharply in September, to 6.3%, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. That's a decline of 2.4...
Read more
Local News

Arrest made in break-in at Armstrong plant

Independent Herald - 0
An investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies at the state and local levels led to the arrest of a Helenwood man last week, who...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: October 29, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County unemployment dips to pre-pandemic levels

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's unemployment rate dropped sharply in September, to 6.3%, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. That's a decline of 2.4...
Read more
Local News

Arrest made in break-in at Armstrong plant

Independent Herald - 0
An investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies at the state and local levels led to the arrest of a Helenwood man last week, who...
Read more
Local News

Mountain People’s opens new pediatric, dental clinic

Independent Herald - 0
For the past 46 years Mountain People’s Health Councils, Inc. (MPHC) has proudly served the residents of Scott County with integrated primary care health...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s Covid testing positivity soars to nearly 20%

Independent Herald - 0
The latest alarming sign of Scott County's worsening standing in the battle of coronavirus comes in soaring testing positivity. For the week ending Sunday,...
Read more
Local News

As coronavirus cases surge in Scott County, younger adults and youth continue to be most impacted

Independent Herald - 0
Back in mid September, some six months after the coronavirus pandemic reached Tennessee, Scott County had 182 cases of the virus among its residents. It's...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Yes, trick-or-treating will go on

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Halloween is a little bit special this year: For the first time in five years — and for the last time in six years...
Read more

Fall on the Mall festival canceled

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Already scaled back greatly from its original form, Saturday's Fall on the Mall festival has now been canceled in its entirety. The Scott...
Read more

As coronavirus cases surge in Scott County, younger adults and youth continue to be most impacted

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Back in mid September, some six months after the coronavirus pandemic reached Tennessee, Scott County had 182 cases of the virus among its residents. It's...
Read more

Latest News

Yes, trick-or-treating will go on

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Halloween is a little bit special this year: For the first time in five years — and for the last time in six years...
Read more

Scott County unemployment dips to pre-pandemic levels

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's unemployment rate dropped sharply in September, to 6.3%, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. That's a decline of 2.4...
Read more

Arrest made in break-in at Armstrong plant

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies at the state and local levels led to the arrest of a Helenwood man last week, who...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN