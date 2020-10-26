Mountain People’s opens new pediatric, dental clinic

For the past 46 years Mountain People’s Health Councils, Inc. (MPHC) has proudly served the residents of Scott County with integrated primary care health services. MPHC began with a single clinic located within the coal mining community of Norma. Mountain People’s now has six clinic locations within the Oneida, Huntsville, Winfield, Elgin, and Norma communities. Beginning with primary care services, MPHC has seen a tremendous growth in the need for services to the people of Scott County. As the need for health care services in Scott County continue to grow and change, Mountain People’s has sought new and creative approaches to ensure that MPHC is continually improving and consistently providing patients with the best possible care without having to leave the county.

Access to health services has always been a priority for Mountain People’s Health Councils, as well as the quality of care provided to patients. While not seeking awards, Mountain People’s has received the honor of being named a National Quality Leader from the Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA). This award places MPHC in the top 1-2% of health centers in the nation in one or more of the clinical quality measures that promote behavioral health, diabetes health, and heart health. Mountain People’s has also been awarded the Health Center Quality Leader Gold Status for achieving the best overall clinical performance among all health centers nationally. Using integrated care teams and models, Mountain People’s is always looking for ways to best serve patients and to improve health outcomes in Scott County.

Following that mission, Mountain People’s has expanded their services by opening and housing a brand new 11,700 sq. ft. Pediatric and Dental Clinic. The Pediatric and Dental Clinic, located in Oneida, is the next step in making sure the community has access to quality healthcare services close to home. The new clinic will provide an additional 10,000 patient visits per year and will greatly expand access to pediatric and dental services in Scott County.

While dental services are not necessarily new to Mountain People’s, the new facility greatly expands the capability to provide comprehensive quality care. The Dental Clinic is equipped with eight dental suites and state of the art equipment and technology that will help create and maintain healthy smiles for years to come. Working with the Appalachian Regional Commission, Mountain People’s was able to secure grant funding for advanced diagnostic dental equipment such as a 3-D panoramic x-ray machine. MPHC has recognized the need for dental services for Scott County and their goal is to meet that need for the community. By expanding and providing quality dental care that is available to patients regardless of one’s ability to pay or insurance status, they plan to close the gap in access to dental services for children and adults.

Pediatric services is another service that MPHC is proud to expand and grow for its patients. Beginning with a partnership with the University of Tennessee’ pediatric nurse practitioner department and Dr. Nan Gaylord, MPHC has been able to develop a top-notch pediatric program and staff. With Dr. Larry Rodgers as the supervising Pediatrician, Alicia Alexander as the certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and local Family Nurse Practitioner Gracie Murphy, the newly expanded pediatric program will provide child-specific care to the children of Scott County. The new clinic is equipped with child-specific equipment and technology that will allow Mountain People’s to provide true quality driven pediatric services and care that will help the future of the community and its children to have the very best care possible.