Fifth coronavirus death reported in Scott County as cases hit new record statewide

A fifth death related to coronavirus was reported in Scott County on Friday by the TN Dept. of Health.

It marked the second Covid-19 fatality in Scott County this week, and it came as the number of active cases of coronavirus locally jumped to a new high of 76.

The Dept. of Health reported 11 new cases on Friday, along with four recoveries. There have now been 362 people sickened by coronavirus in Scott County, and 281 of them have recovered.

For the 8-day period ending Friday there were a whopping 63 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County, while the number of active cases jumped from 53 to 76.

Two of the 11 new cases reported Friday were in school-aged children, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in children ages five to 18 up to 50. There have been nine cases in school-aged children in the past five days, or nearly 20% of the total number of cases reported in that time frame. Prior to the start of the new school year, cases in school-aged children accounted for only about 11% of the total number of cases in Scott County.

Scott County is seeing the fastest growth of the coronavirus outbreak in the region. In the past eight days, the number of active cases in Scott County has increased 43%. By contrast, the number of active cases has increased just 11% in Anderson County during the same time frame, from 185 to 206. Elsewhere, the number of active cases has remained stable or shrank during that time frame: from 261 to 247 in Campbell County, from 141 to 102 in Fentress County, from 70 to 44 in Pickett County and from 55 to 56 in Morgan County.

Scott County’s transmission rate, as of Friday, was 1.11 — easily the highest in the region. Most counties in Tennessee now have a transmission rate above 1.0.

Statewide, there were 3,606 new cases of the virus reported Friday — a new record for total cases in a 24-hour period. The previous single-day record was 3,317, set Monday.

- Story Continues Below -

There are now 23,803 active cases in Tennessee — the most since the state reconfigured its reporting methods in early September. The Dept. of Health also reported a whopping 65 coronavirus deaths on Friday. There are 1,248 people hospitalized with coronavirus across Tennessee.

Knox County had 1,276 active cases of coronavirus on Friday, 67 of which were hospitalized. Throughout the East Tennessee region, which includes Scott County, hospitalizations remain high. There were 233 on Tuesday, down from a high of 250 late last week but still well above where the numbers were just a couple of weeks ago. Of those patients, 56 were in ICU and 32 were on a ventilator.