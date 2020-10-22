Oneida will remain in Class 1A for basketball, Scott goes to Class 3A

By the skin of its teeth, Oneida High School will remain in Class 1A for basketball, baseball and softball the next four years.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association on Thursday revealed its breakdown of schools by class in each sport as part of the four-year reclassification cycle. In basketball, which is adding a fourth class, Oneida will just make the cut for Class 1A.

It had been believed that the Indians would probably just miss that cut. However, after everything is taken into account, there are 83 schools in each of the four classifications, with Oneida being 83rd smallest school in the state.

With an enrollment of 386 students, Oneida is the state’s largest school in Class 1A. Monterey, the smallest school in Class 2A, has an enrollment of 395.

The classifications aren’t final; schools can still inform TSSAA of their desire to play up one classification. However, that will not impact Oneida’s standing in Class 1A.

While there could be some changes to the district, all of the current nine teams in District 3-1A will remain in Class 1A, meaning the district could conceivably remain intact. Wartburg is the second-largest school in Class 1A, with an enrollment of 383, while Rockwood is the fourth-largest school in Class 1A, with an enrollment of 382.

Other schools currently in District 3-1A include Harriman, with an enrollment of 333, Oliver Springs, with an enrollment of 281, Midway, with an enrollment of 247, Coalfield, with an enrollment of 162, Sunbright, with an enrollment of 152, and Oakdale, with an enrollment of 140.

Scott High, meanwhile, will make the move up to Class 3A, with an enrollment of 815 students. That means the Highlanders will be leaving some of their current District 4-2A opponents, including rival Kingston, which will remain in Class 2A. Alcoa will remain in Class 2A as well.

Making the move with Scott High to Class 3A is Fulton, with an enrollment of 914, and Austin-East, with an enrollment of 732.

Other teams likely to be paired with Scott in a new district include Clinton and Anderson County. There could be others, as well.

In football, where there will be 49 teams in each of the state’s six classifications, Oneida will remain in Class 2A, while Scott High will go to Class 4A, as expected.

The Indians were only 12 students over the cut-off for Class 1A, but will be the ninth-smallest school in Class 2A. Other teams from current Region 2-2A will remain in the classification as well, meaning the region could theoretically remain intact. Rockwood, Wartburg, Meigs County and Cumberland Gap will all remain Class 2A teams.

Scott High will be among the state’s smaller teams in Class 4A. The cut-off for Class 3A was 762 students.

All of Scott’s current foes in Region 2-3A will remain in Class 3A, unless any should choose to move up. The Highlanders will likely return to a region with Fulton and Anderson County. The Mavericks are the state’s largest Class 4A school, with an enrollment of 1,114. What the region might look like beyond those three schools is uncertain. Should TSSAA choose to pair teams in different time zones, Stone Memorial, Cumberland County and Livingston Academy are all possibilities. Scott has been in a region with Stone and Livingston in the past.

There are likely few changes coming for soccer. Oneida will remain in Class A, while Scott High will remain in Class AA. All of the two schools’ current district foes will remain in their respective classifications. The nearest miss was Loudon, which just missed the cut-off for Class A and will be the smallest school in Class AA.