TVA power outage scheduled for Saturday night

SUNBRIGHT — The Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading equipment to improve power reliability in the Sunbright area. Plateau Electric Cooperative members in the area will experience a short power interruption on Oct. 25 at 12:01 a.m.

To minimize impacts, outages are scheduled for approximately 2 hours and start just after midnight EDT, Saturday evening into Sunday. Affected communities include Burrville, Chestnut Ridge, Coal Hill, Coon Hollow, Deer Lodge, Glades, Meister Hills, Mill Creek, Rugby, West Robbins, Wolf Creek, and members south of the Robbins Brickyard.

TVA has coordinated the outage with PEC, who has worked to minimize the total number of members that will experience an outage. Every effort will be made to follow the schedule, but work may be postponed due to weather or other unexpected issue.

“We appreciate the patience of PEC members as scheduled power outages are necessary to install new automated equipment at the Sunbright substation that will drastically reduce future outage durations by allowing a rapid restoration of power,” said Amy Edge, TVA customer delivery, general manager northeast district.

TVA is investing $5 million in automated transmission equipment to allow for faster restoration times in the event of power disruptions. This is in addition to a $19 million investment over the last two years to improve power reliability in Morgan and Scott counties.