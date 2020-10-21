- Advertisement -
Home News Local News TVA power outage scheduled for Saturday night
NewsLocal News
Updated:

TVA power outage scheduled for Saturday night

By Independent Herald

SUNBRIGHT — The Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading equipment to improve power reliability in the Sunbright area. Plateau Electric Cooperative members in the area will experience a short power interruption on Oct. 25 at 12:01 a.m.

To minimize impacts, outages are scheduled for approximately 2 hours and start just after midnight EDT, Saturday evening into Sunday. Affected communities include Burrville, Chestnut Ridge, Coal Hill, Coon Hollow, Deer Lodge, Glades, Meister Hills, Mill Creek, Rugby, West Robbins, Wolf Creek, and members south of the Robbins Brickyard.

TVA has coordinated the outage with PEC, who has worked to minimize the total number of members that will experience an outage. Every effort will be made to follow the schedule, but work may be postponed due to weather or other unexpected issue.

“We appreciate the patience of PEC members as scheduled power outages are necessary to install new automated equipment at the Sunbright substation that will drastically reduce future outage durations by allowing a rapid restoration of power,” said Amy Edge, TVA customer delivery, general manager northeast district.

TVA is investing $5 million in automated transmission equipment to allow for faster restoration times in the event of power disruptions. This is in addition to a $19 million investment over the last two years to improve power reliability in Morgan and Scott counties.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,674FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Coronavirus: 12 new cases reported; the most active cases so far

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Wednesday, as the surge of cases continues. There are now...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida-Coalfield game canceled due to Covid-19, as Indians suspend season for two weeks

Independent Herald - 0
The always-anticipated Oneida-Coalfield rivalry game will not happen this season, as the Indians have suspended football for two weeks due to Covid-19. Oneida High School...
Read more
Local News

Fall on the Mall festival canceled

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Already scaled back greatly from its original form, Saturday's Fall on the Mall festival has now been canceled in its entirety. The Scott...
Read more
Local News

TVA power outage scheduled for Saturday night

Independent Herald - 0
SUNBRIGHT — The Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading equipment to improve power reliability in the Sunbright area. Plateau Electric Cooperative members in the area...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Coronavirus: 12 new cases reported; the most active cases so far

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Wednesday, as the surge of cases continues. There are now...
Read more
Local News

Fall on the Mall festival canceled

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Already scaled back greatly from its original form, Saturday's Fall on the Mall festival has now been canceled in its entirety. The Scott...
Read more
Local News

Local health department encourages mask-wearing

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — As the number of coronavirus cases in Scott County continues to rise, the local health department is urging residents to wear masks...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations nears an all-time high

Independent Herald - 0
The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee is nearing an all-time high. As of Wednesday, according to the TN Dept. of Health, there...
Read more
Local News

Coronavirus cases continue to grow in Scott County, across Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
While the number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Scott County slowed somewhat in the past 72 hours, with just 11 new cases...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

For Scott seniors, an accomplished career ends in region semifinals

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LIVINGSTON — When the final whistle sounded in Livingston Academy's 2-0 win over Scott High here Tuesday, the curtain fell on an accomplished career...
Read more

E-Edition: October 22, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 16

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Championship Thursday: A look at Tuesday's overtime games that allowed Scott High and Oneida to advance to tonight's district championship games, as well as...
Read more

Latest News

Coronavirus: 12 new cases reported; the most active cases so far

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Wednesday, as the surge of cases continues. There are now...
Read more

Oneida-Coalfield game canceled due to Covid-19, as Indians suspend season for two weeks

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
The always-anticipated Oneida-Coalfield rivalry game will not happen this season, as the Indians have suspended football for two weeks due to Covid-19. Oneida High School...
Read more

Fall on the Mall festival canceled

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Already scaled back greatly from its original form, Saturday's Fall on the Mall festival has now been canceled in its entirety. The Scott...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN