Soccer: Oneida advances to substate with win over Greenback

GREENBACK — It appeared on paper to be a winnable game, and it was. Oneida saw sophomore Kenlee Duncan score two second half goals to provide the difference on the scoreboard, as the Lady Indians defeated District 4-A champion Greenback on Tuesday to advance to the Region 2-A championship game and earn a berth in the Class A substate round.

It was a scoreless first half, even though Oneida out-shot Greenback eight to five. The second half, though, saw Duncan score twice in the first 13 minutes to provide the difference. The goals were assisted by freshman Rory Blevins and sophomore Alexea Jones.

“Aliyah Douglas drew a lot of attention but was very good creating some offense by getting balls in deep on their defense,” Oneida coach Phil Newport said. “Our defense was just lights out tonight. Greenback has plenty of weapons.”

The win sends Oneida to the substate for a fourth consecutive season. The Lady Indians will first travel back to Cumberland Gap on Thursday for a region championship game. The Panthers cruised to an 8-1 win over Polk County on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Oneida 3-0 in the district championship game last week.

“This was not an easy contest tonight,” Newport said. “The Lady Kees are playing very well. I think they have won or tied like eight of their last nine games, so they were coming in a hot team. It was a fine effort out of my team.”

Oneida will face either Alcoa or Chuckey-Doak on Saturday, depending on the outcomes of Thursday’s games. Chuckey-Doak advanced to the substate with a 2-1 win over Cosby, while Alcoa advanced with a 6-1 win over University High.

Should Oneida’s substate opponent be Alcoa, it would be a rematch of last year’s substate game, which the Tornadoes won 2-0.

The Lady Indians improved to 7-5-2 with Tuesday’s win.