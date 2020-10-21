- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Oneida-Coalfield game canceled due to Covid-19, as Indians suspend season for two...
SportsOneida
Updated:

Oneida-Coalfield game canceled due to Covid-19, as Indians suspend season for two weeks

By Independent Herald

The always-anticipated Oneida-Coalfield rivalry game will not happen this season, as the Indians have suspended football for two weeks due to Covid-19.

Oneida High School Athletics Director Jimmy May made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, saying that all games and practices will be canceled through October 30. Team practices will resume Monday, November 2, as the Indians prepare for their first round playoff game at Hampton, which is scheduled for November 6.

“Due to our concern for the health and well-being of our players, Oneida High School will be cancelling all practices and games through Friday, October 30,” May said in a tweet.

The Indians were without three starters who were quarantined when they traveled to Meigs County last week. At that point, however, Oneida had no positive cases of coronavirus.

With the Oneida-Coalfield game being canceled, Coalfield will have the option of attempting to pick up another opponent, or taking a win. The game will count as a no-contest for Oneida, meaning the Indians will end the regular season with a record of 4-4.

The announcement that Oneida is suspending play marks the first time any local sports team has been directly impacted by Covid-19, although Scott High has lost two games this season — against Whitley County and Austin-East — due to the pandemic. The Highlanders are scheduled to host Pigeon Forge on October 30.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,674FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Coronavirus: 12 new cases reported; the most active cases so far

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Wednesday, as the surge of cases continues. There are now...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida-Coalfield game canceled due to Covid-19, as Indians suspend season for two weeks

Independent Herald - 0
The always-anticipated Oneida-Coalfield rivalry game will not happen this season, as the Indians have suspended football for two weeks due to Covid-19. Oneida High School...
Read more
Local News

Fall on the Mall festival canceled

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Already scaled back greatly from its original form, Saturday's Fall on the Mall festival has now been canceled in its entirety. The Scott...
Read more
Local News

TVA power outage scheduled for Saturday night

Independent Herald - 0
SUNBRIGHT — The Tennessee Valley Authority is upgrading equipment to improve power reliability in the Sunbright area. Plateau Electric Cooperative members in the area...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

For Scott seniors, an accomplished career ends in region semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
LIVINGSTON — When the final whistle sounded in Livingston Academy's 2-0 win over Scott High here Tuesday, the curtain fell on an accomplished career...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida advances to substate with win over Greenback

Independent Herald - 0
GREENBACK — It appeared on paper to be a winnable game, and it was. Oneida saw sophomore Kenlee Duncan score two second half goals...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 17

Independent Herald - 0
A look at tonight's soccer region semifinal games: Oneida at Greenback and Scott High at Livingston. Both games appear to be winnable games between...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida hangs tough but falls to No. 2 Meigs County

Independent Herald - 0
DECATUR, Tenn. — “We’re not into moral victories. Let’s make sure we understand that. We lost the game.” Those were the first words Oneida coach...
Read more
Scott

Scott High’s dominant start paves way for 28-12 win

Independent Herald - 0
SEVEIRVILLE — Scott High dominated the first half, then shortened the clock in the second half to walk away with a 28-12 road win...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Soccer: Oneida advances to substate with win over Greenback

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
GREENBACK — It appeared on paper to be a winnable game, and it was. Oneida saw sophomore Kenlee Duncan score two second half goals...
Read more

Oneida hangs tough but falls to No. 2 Meigs County

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
DECATUR, Tenn. — “We’re not into moral victories. Let’s make sure we understand that. We lost the game.” Those were the first words Oneida coach...
Read more

For Scott seniors, an accomplished career ends in region semifinals

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LIVINGSTON — When the final whistle sounded in Livingston Academy's 2-0 win over Scott High here Tuesday, the curtain fell on an accomplished career...
Read more

Latest News

Coronavirus: 12 new cases reported; the most active cases so far

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Wednesday, as the surge of cases continues. There are now...
Read more

Oneida-Coalfield game canceled due to Covid-19, as Indians suspend season for two weeks

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
The always-anticipated Oneida-Coalfield rivalry game will not happen this season, as the Indians have suspended football for two weeks due to Covid-19. Oneida High School...
Read more

Fall on the Mall festival canceled

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Already scaled back greatly from its original form, Saturday's Fall on the Mall festival has now been canceled in its entirety. The Scott...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN