Fall on the Mall festival canceled
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Fall on the Mall festival canceled

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Already scaled back greatly from its original form, Saturday’s Fall on the Mall festival has now been canceled in its entirety.

The Scott County Chamber of Commerce Tourism & Events Committee voted to cancel the event Wednesday afternoon.

Just two weeks ago, the Chamber of Commerce announced further changes to the festival by canceling the costume contest, which is typically the biggest draw of the day-long fall festival. The reason for the cancelation was that it was the only part of the event line-up in which social distancing could not be implemented.

However, case numbers have continued to rise since then, and the Scott County Health Department has advocated for the event to be canceled for several weeks. Finally, on Wednesday, the Tourism Committee decided that it had exhausted its options to salvage the event. The festival had been trimmed back to a trunk-or-treat and a movie at dusk. In previous years, the festival has consisted of food, entertainment and games throughout the day.

“We regret the short notice that is being provided to our vendors and other folks who were scheduled to be a part of Fall on the Mall. The fact that this decision comes at the 11th hour is a testament to the work and effort that our team has put into saving the event,” the tourism committee said in a statement.

“As much as we wanted to provide the children of our community with a bit of normalcy in a year that has been anything but normal, we also have an interest and a responsibility as leaders within this community to make decisions we don’t necessarily want to make that are in the best interests of the entire community,” the committee added.

The Chamber of Commerce’s next event, the annual Christmas parade, is still scheduled, the committee said.

The full statement from the tourism committee follows:

“It is with regret that the Scott County Chamber of Commerce and our Tourism & Events Committee announces that this year’s Fall on the Mall Festival, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled. This includes all events: the 5K, trunk-or-treat, and the movie.

“Our committee has worked diligently to save this year’s festival by implementing changes along the way as the situation has changed. But the most recent trends forced us to vote to cancel the event today, after much discussion and deliberation. We regret the short notice that is being provided to our vendors and other folks who were scheduled to be a part of Fall on the Mall. The fact that this decision comes at the 11th hour is a testament to the work and effort that our team has put into saving the event. Ultimately, however, the recommendations of the Health Department and our community’s rising Covid-19 numbers left us no choice.

“As much as we wanted to provide the children of our community with a bit of normalcy in a year that has been anything but normal, we also have an interest and a responsibility as leaders within this community to make decisions we don’t necessarily want to make that are in the best interests of the entire community. Scott County recently experienced its 4th coronavirus-related fatality. And while most people who contract the virus will not become seriously ill, all of us have to be conscious to the reality that everyone within our community who is elderly or who suffers from chronic illness are potential victims, and it’s up to each of the rest of us to help protect them from the virus. Protecting the at-risk requires sacrifices to sometimes be made. Fall on the Mall isn’t the first sacrifice and won’t be the last, but we felt canceling the event was the most responsible decision for this point in time.

“At this time, our focus is fully on the upcoming Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, scheduled for December 5. The parade remains scheduled, and our intention is that it be held. The parade is a longstanding community tradition and in a year that has seen so much tradition and normalcy sacrificed to combat a public health threat, we want to help provide Scott County with a normal start to the Christmas season. By taking action and making hard decisions now, we can do our part to help rein in the numbers so that similar decisions won’t have to be made in the future.

“Planning will begin shortly for the 2021 Fall on the Mall festival. We hope to see all of you next October. For now, we urge you to social distance as much as possible, be vigilant by washing your hands and staying home if you are sick, and please wear a mask when you’re in public places.”

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

