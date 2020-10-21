Coronavirus: 12 new cases reported; the most active cases so far

The TN Dept. of Health reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Wednesday, as the surge of cases continues.

There are now 72 active cases of the virus in Scott County, the highest at any point since the pandemic began. In all 344 people locally have been sickened by coronavirus. There have been 268 people who have recovered, including six new recoveries reported Thursday by the Dept. of Health.

Thursday’s report from the Dept. of Health came as Oneida High School announced that it is suspending its football season for the remainder of this week and next, with the Indians’ final regular season game against Coalfield being canceled. Also on Thursday, the Scott County Chamber of Commerce announced that the Fall on the Mall festival scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The Scott County Health Department on Tuesday issued a statement urging local residents to wear masks in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The number of school-aged children being infected in Scott County is surging. There have been six cases reported among kids ages five to 18 in the past 72 hours, and nine in the past five days.

There are 22,648 active cases of coronavirus across the state, after 2,292 new cases were reported Wednesday. The Dept. of Health also reported an additional 18 fatalities linked to coronavirus. Nearly 3,000 Tennesseans have died of the virus. There are 1,246 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19 illness.