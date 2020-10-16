Scott High’s dominant start paves way for 28-12 win

SEVEIRVILLE — Scott High dominated the first half, then shortened the clock in the second half to walk away with a 28-12 road win over Northview Academy here Thursday night.

The Highlanders, who defeated the Cougars for the third time in five tries, picked up their fifth win of the season with the victory, setting up a showdown with Pigeon Forge in Huntsville on October 30 for Region 2-3A’s fourth and final playoff spot.

Northview did some things right in Thursday’s game, converting five of eight third down tries and finishing with 247 yards of offense.

But Scott High did some things even better, converting five of seven third downs, rolling up 372 yards of offense, and forcing two turnovers.

The Highlanders scored on their first four possessions of the game to build a commanding 28-6 lead, then coasted to the two-touchdown victory.

“All in all, in the first half, it was a pretty dominating performance,” Scott High coach Josh Terry said. “I will say, hat’s off to a good coaching staff over there (at Northview). They’ve got a bunch of kids that just keep playing their tails off.”

Terry wasn’t as pleased with his team’s second half performance, but chalked it up to inexperience.

- Story Continues Below -

“You could tell it was an upset mentality coming out in the second half for their guys, where our guys were kinda coasting a little bit,” he said. “It’s just the inexperience, I guess, of being up that big at halftime. We were just lining up and going through the motions a little bit.”

Neither team had an abundance of possessions in the second half. Scott High had the football just three times after the intermission, and Northview Academy had it just twice. The Cougars were able to score a touchdown in the second half, but needed 16 plays to cover 89 yards, which chewed more than 12 minutes off the clock — numbers that would ordinarily signal a great drive but hardly a recipe for success when trailing by three touchdowns.

“There was a different mentality there (in the second half), and you could see it,” Terry said. “It comes down to experience of playing in these games and keeping the steam on and finishing these things. But you know what? A win is a win.”

Northview Academy fumbled on the first play of the game, with Phoenix Norris recovering to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Alex Chambers. The junior quarterback scored twice on the ground, while completing 13 of 17 passes for 172 yards and another score.

The Cougars responded by marching inside the Highlanders’ 20-yard-line, but the Scott defense bowed its back, with Brandon Carson getting a stop in the backfield on fourth down. The senior led the Highlanders with seven tackles.

From there, Scott High went 83 yards for another score, with Chambers and River Gray hooking up from 11 yards out, building the lead to 14-0.

Midway through the second quarter, Scott again added to its lead, as Brady Strunk scored on a 4-yard run to make it 21-0.

Northview Academy finally got on the board on the ensuing possession, when quarterback Johnny Webster broke free on a 54-yard run to cut the lead to 21-6. But Scott High struck right back. Chambers scored from a yard out, and it was 28-6.

Disaster struck Northview on the ensuing kickoff, when the ball popped free and was recovered by Strunk, giving Scott possession at the five-yard-line.

But the Cougars bowed their own backs, turning in a goal line stand and forcing the ball over on downs just before the half.

The Highlanders turned the ball over to start the second half, but Northview Academy was unable to capitalize. Later, Northview took over at its 11-yard-line after a punt and marched 89 yards to the end zone, but the Cougars took possession with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter and did not score until the 5:47 mark of the game, leaving too little time for any serious thoughts of a comeback.

Scott High was able to run out the remaining clock, and quickly set its sights on the regular season finale against Pigeon Forge in two weeks. For third-year head coach Josh Terry, the game against the Tigers, who have had a surprisingly good season at 5-2 and are coming off a 35-0 win over Austin-East after also defeating Northview Academy by a 35-0 score, is an opportunity for the program’s first playoff berth under his guidance.

“Here in two weeks, we’ll have us a plan ready and we’ll scratch it out,” Terry said. “It’s win or go home. That’s basically what that game is. The playoffs start for us now.”