- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Scott High's dominant start paves way for 28-12 win
SportsScott
Updated:

Scott High’s dominant start paves way for 28-12 win

By Independent Herald

Alex Chambers carries the football on Scott High’s first possession at Northview Academy on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Chambers scored a total of three touchdowns, helping the Highlanders to a 28-12 win over the Cougars | Matt Boyatt/IH

SEVEIRVILLE — Scott High dominated the first half, then shortened the clock in the second half to walk away with a 28-12 road win over Northview Academy here Thursday night.

The Highlanders, who defeated the Cougars for the third time in five tries, picked up their fifth win of the season with the victory, setting up a showdown with Pigeon Forge in Huntsville on October 30 for Region 2-3A’s fourth and final playoff spot.

Northview did some things right in Thursday’s game, converting five of eight third down tries and finishing with 247 yards of offense.

But Scott High did some things even better, converting five of seven third downs, rolling up 372 yards of offense, and forcing two turnovers.

The Highlanders scored on their first four possessions of the game to build a commanding 28-6 lead, then coasted to the two-touchdown victory.

“All in all, in the first half, it was a pretty dominating performance,” Scott High coach Josh Terry said. “I will say, hat’s off to a good coaching staff over there (at Northview). They’ve got a bunch of kids that just keep playing their tails off.”

Terry wasn’t as pleased with his team’s second half performance, but chalked it up to inexperience.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“You could tell it was an upset mentality coming out in the second half for their guys, where our guys were kinda coasting a little bit,” he said. “It’s just the inexperience, I guess, of being up that big at halftime. We were just lining up and going through the motions a little bit.”

Neither team had an abundance of possessions in the second half. Scott High had the football just three times after the intermission, and Northview Academy had it just twice. The Cougars were able to score a touchdown in the second half, but needed 16 plays to cover 89 yards, which chewed more than 12 minutes off the clock — numbers that would ordinarily signal a great drive but hardly a recipe for success when trailing by three touchdowns.

“There was a different mentality there (in the second half), and you could see it,” Terry said. “It comes down to experience of playing in these games and keeping the steam on and finishing these things. But you know what? A win is a win.”

Northview Academy fumbled on the first play of the game, with Phoenix Norris recovering to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Alex Chambers. The junior quarterback scored twice on the ground, while completing 13 of 17 passes for 172 yards and another score.

The Cougars responded by marching inside the Highlanders’ 20-yard-line, but the Scott defense bowed its back, with Brandon Carson getting a stop in the backfield on fourth down. The senior led the Highlanders with seven tackles.

From there, Scott High went 83 yards for another score, with Chambers and River Gray hooking up from 11 yards out, building the lead to 14-0.

Midway through the second quarter, Scott again added to its lead, as Brady Strunk scored on a 4-yard run to make it 21-0.

Northview Academy finally got on the board on the ensuing possession, when quarterback Johnny Webster broke free on a 54-yard run to cut the lead to 21-6. But Scott High struck right back. Chambers scored from a yard out, and it was 28-6.

Disaster struck Northview on the ensuing kickoff, when the ball popped free and was recovered by Strunk, giving Scott possession at the five-yard-line.

But the Cougars bowed their own backs, turning in a goal line stand and forcing the ball over on downs just before the half.

The Highlanders turned the ball over to start the second half, but Northview Academy was unable to capitalize. Later, Northview took over at its 11-yard-line after a punt and marched 89 yards to the end zone, but the Cougars took possession with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter and did not score until the 5:47 mark of the game, leaving too little time for any serious thoughts of a comeback.

Scott High was able to run out the remaining clock, and quickly set its sights on the regular season finale against Pigeon Forge in two weeks. For third-year head coach Josh Terry, the game against the Tigers, who have had a surprisingly good season at 5-2 and are coming off a 35-0 win over Austin-East after also defeating Northview Academy by a 35-0 score, is an opportunity for the program’s first playoff berth under his guidance.

“Here in two weeks, we’ll have us a plan ready and we’ll scratch it out,” Terry said. “It’s win or go home. That’s basically what that game is. The playoffs start for us now.”

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,672FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott High’s dominant start paves way for 28-12 win

Independent Herald - 0
SEVEIRVILLE — Scott High dominated the first half, then shortened the clock in the second half to walk away with a 28-12 road win...
Read more
Scott

Scott High falls to Kingston, 2-0

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Sixteen days ago, Scott High defeated Kingston in a penalty kick shoot-out at Highlander Stadium to claim the District 5-AA regular season...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida falls to Cumberland Gap in District 3-A title game

Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — The homestanding Panthers jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead, expanded it to 3-0 in the second half, and snapped Oneida's streak of...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations nears an all-time high

Independent Herald - 0
The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee is nearing an all-time high. As of Wednesday, according to the TN Dept. of Health, there...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Scott High falls to Kingston, 2-0

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Sixteen days ago, Scott High defeated Kingston in a penalty kick shoot-out at Highlander Stadium to claim the District 5-AA regular season...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida falls to Cumberland Gap in District 3-A title game

Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — The homestanding Panthers jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead, expanded it to 3-0 in the second half, and snapped Oneida's streak of...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 16

Independent Herald - 0
Championship Thursday: A look at Tuesday's overtime games that allowed Scott High and Oneida to advance to tonight's district championship games, as well as...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida defeats Rockwood in OT to advance to title game

Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — You would have never guessed from the final score of Tuesday's District 3-A semifinal game that Oneida and Rockwood needed overtime to decide...
Read more
Scott

Scott comes from behind to advance to district title game

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — All season long, Scott High senior Dara Stanley has yearned for an opportunity to play offense, but her team has needed her...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott High’s dominant start paves way for 28-12 win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
SEVEIRVILLE — Scott High dominated the first half, then shortened the clock in the second half to walk away with a 28-12 road win...
Read more

Scott appears likely headed to Class 4A for football; both Scott and Oneida to move up in basketball

Sports Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association has released its Fall 2020 classification report, which will determine where high schools across the state are classified...
Read more

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations nears an all-time high

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee is nearing an all-time high. As of Wednesday, according to the TN Dept. of Health, there...
Read more

Latest News

Scott High’s dominant start paves way for 28-12 win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
SEVEIRVILLE — Scott High dominated the first half, then shortened the clock in the second half to walk away with a 28-12 road win...
Read more

Scott High falls to Kingston, 2-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Sixteen days ago, Scott High defeated Kingston in a penalty kick shoot-out at Highlander Stadium to claim the District 5-AA regular season...
Read more

Oneida falls to Cumberland Gap in District 3-A title game

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — The homestanding Panthers jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead, expanded it to 3-0 in the second half, and snapped Oneida's streak of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN