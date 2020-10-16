- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Scott High falls to Kingston, 2-0
SportsScott
Updated:

Scott High falls to Kingston, 2-0

By Independent Herald

Scott High sophomore Chloe Tucker works the ball up the wing as her teammates look on during the Lady Highlanders’ game against Kingston in the District 5-AA championship on Thursday, October 15, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH

HUNTSVILLE — Sixteen days ago, Scott High defeated Kingston in a penalty kick shoot-out at Highlander Stadium to claim the District 5-AA regular season championship.

In Thursday’s rematch, the Yellow Jackets made sure there would be no repeat of the drama, securing a 2-0 win in regulation to win the district championship that matters most.

Kingston, which had defeated Scott early in the season by a 1-0 final after an own goal with nine minutes remaining and then withstanding a scrum in front of the net in the final minute, picked up a decisive win on Thursday — one that was not as close as the final score indicated. While the Lady Highlanders played well enough on defense, they managed just one shot attempt until the final 10 minutes of the game, as Kingston completely shut down the offense.

“I told the girls we have to have a better offensive effort,” Scott coach Eric Henry said. “We made some adjustments at the half and put a stronger midfield in, with Tori (Sexton) and Higgy Baby (Mikayla Higginbotham) at center mids. They won a lot more balls and we had a lot more control in the second half. They were passing all around us in the first half. We just gotta find somebody to put the ball in the net.

We have to read better to see what they’re giving us. We have to make better runs on the wings to help ourselves out,” he added.

Kingston scored late in the first half after the ball slipped by the keeper, then added an insurance goal in the second half.

“Kingston played well,” Henry said. “They did a good job. They’ve got two great offensive players there and they did a really good job.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“The girls kept fighting hard,” he added. “They didn’t have any quit in them. We just didn’t have enough gas in the tank to get the ball in the net tonight. But we’ll be back. We’re alright.”

It marked the third consecutive season that Scott High has come up just short in the district championship game.

“It was disappointing, but I told the girls, ‘You oughta be used to it; we’ve lost three in a row,'” Henry said. “That’s harsh, but we have to figure it out.”

Despite the loss, Scott High’s season is not done. It makes the road to a potential state tournament berth more difficult, because the Lady Highlanders will now have to tackle that feat on the road instead of potentially being at home all the way. Next up is an elimination game at Livingston Academy in the Region 3-AA semifinals on Tuesday.

“I told the girls that the only thing that takes this sting away is to win Tuesday and Thursday of next week,” Henry said.

Proving that a loss in the district tournament championship game isn’t an end-all, there are several parallels between the current situation and the 2018 season, when Scott last hosted a district championship game.

The Lady Highlanders lost that district title game by two goals, to Anderson County, then went on the road to Livingston in the region semifinals and came away with a thrilling win in the final seconds to advance to the substate for the first time in program history.

Livingston defeated Cumberland County in the District 6-AA championship game on Thursday, 3-2. The Lady Highlanders and Wildcats played to a 2-2 tie at Livingston early in the season. Livingston was short-handed in that game, with several players quarantined due to Covid. However, it was not clear how many of the players who missed were contributors.

The Wildcats will enter Tuesday’s game with a record of 11-2-2. They lost to Anderson County in the season opener, 1-0. There are no more common opponents between the two teams. Livingston defeated Rockwood 6-0 in a game earlier this season. Thursday’s game marked the third time the Wildcats have defeated Cumberland County.

“We have an opportunity to be at Kingston next Thursday,” Henry said, referring to a potential rematch in a region championship setting if both District 5-AA teams win on Tuesday.

Scott High sophomore Olivia Rector battles against a Kingston player during the Lady Highlanders’ game against the Yellow Jackets in the District 5-AA championship on Thursday, October 15, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,672FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott High falls to Kingston, 2-0

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Sixteen days ago, Scott High defeated Kingston in a penalty kick shoot-out at Highlander Stadium to claim the District 5-AA regular season...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida falls to Cumberland Gap in District 3-A title game

Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — The homestanding Panthers jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead, expanded it to 3-0 in the second half, and snapped Oneida's streak of...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations nears an all-time high

Independent Herald - 0
The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee is nearing an all-time high. As of Wednesday, according to the TN Dept. of Health, there...
Read more
Features

Scott dentist develops elaborate Covid-19 safety system

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Walking into the offices of Ellis Family Dentistry is, in some ways, like a scene out of a movie. There is plastic...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Oneida falls to Cumberland Gap in District 3-A title game

Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — The homestanding Panthers jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead, expanded it to 3-0 in the second half, and snapped Oneida's streak of...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 16

Independent Herald - 0
Championship Thursday: A look at Tuesday's overtime games that allowed Scott High and Oneida to advance to tonight's district championship games, as well as...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida defeats Rockwood in OT to advance to title game

Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — You would have never guessed from the final score of Tuesday's District 3-A semifinal game that Oneida and Rockwood needed overtime to decide...
Read more
Scott

Scott comes from behind to advance to district title game

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — All season long, Scott High senior Dara Stanley has yearned for an opportunity to play offense, but her team has needed her...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 15

Independent Herald - 0
Scott High and Loudon are getting set for a district semifinal game tonight, and the Redskins aren't exactly impressed with the Lady Highlanders. Plus,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations nears an all-time high

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee is nearing an all-time high. As of Wednesday, according to the TN Dept. of Health, there...
Read more

Scott comes from behind to advance to district title game

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — All season long, Scott High senior Dara Stanley has yearned for an opportunity to play offense, but her team has needed her...
Read more

Significant cooldown likely for the weekend

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
Cool air is going to flood into the eastern United States late this week, ushering in much cooler temperatures for the weekend. And, as...
Read more

Latest News

Scott High falls to Kingston, 2-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Sixteen days ago, Scott High defeated Kingston in a penalty kick shoot-out at Highlander Stadium to claim the District 5-AA regular season...
Read more

Oneida falls to Cumberland Gap in District 3-A title game

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — The homestanding Panthers jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead, expanded it to 3-0 in the second half, and snapped Oneida's streak of...
Read more

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations nears an all-time high

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee is nearing an all-time high. As of Wednesday, according to the TN Dept. of Health, there...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN