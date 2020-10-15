Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations nears an all-time high

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee is nearing an all-time high.

As of Wednesday, according to the TN Dept. of Health, there were 1,149 people hospitalized with Covid-19 illness in Tennessee. The most people ever hospitalized at one time was 1,161, back in July.

Nowhere is that trend more pronounced than in East Tennessee. In the 13-county region of Knoxville and surrounding counties — including Scott County — there were 246 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Tuesday, easily the most since the pandemic began. Just one week ago there were 181 coronavirus hospitalizations. A week before that, there were 142.

After that wave of hospitalizations in July, Tennessee’s coronavirus spread began to decrease. Hospitalizations dropped to fewer than 700, and active cases dropped to below 14,000.

But recent trends aren’t positive. As of Thursday, Tennessee was nearing 20,000 active cases of the virus. With increased hospitalizations generally comes increased deaths; historically, around one in four hospitalizations for coronavirus in Tennessee have not had positive outcomes. The Dept. of Health reported more than 30 deaths related to coronavirus on Thursday alone.

The new statewide numbers came as Scott County’s active coronavirus cases increased to 53, the most since the Dept. of Health reconfigured its reporting methods in early September. There were five new cases of the virus reported in Scott County on Thursday, and three recoveries.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in school-aged children in Scott County isn’t drastically increasing. There was one such case reported on Thursday, making for 38 total cases among youth aged five to 18 since the pandemic began. In the past week, there have been four cases of the virus in school-aged children, 16% of the total number of new cases in the county during that timeframe.

Across the region, the coronavirus outbreak in Campbell County continues to worsen. There were 261 active cases of the virus there as of Thursday. Just 10 days ago, there were only 88 active cases in Campbell County.

Cases also continue to increase in most other adjoining counties. However, Fentress County — home to a recent outbreak of the virus — is down to 141 active cases. That number is down 25% in just the past four days. There are currently 70 active cases in Pickett County, 55 in Morgan County and 185 in Anderson County.

Despite the rising number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Tennessee, some 70% of the state’s available ventilators are not in use. About 10% of ICU beds are available at hospitals statewide, and about 15% of floor beds are available.

In the 13-county East Tennessee region, which includes 19 hospitals, the 246 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 include 69 who are in ICU and 36 who are on a ventilator. Nevertheless, almost 14% of the region’s ICU beds remain available, along with 58% of its ventilators. Total hospital bed availability at the 19 facilities is at 27%.

The 69 coronavirus patients who were in ICU as of Tuesday represents nearly 30% of the region’s total ICU patient census.

In Knox County alone, active cases of coronavirus were up to 1,195 as of Thursday, including 57 who were hospitalized.

There have been a total number of 19 hospitalizations from Scott County since the pandemic began.

As Scott County’s coronavirus cases climb, the 21-day case rate has been highest — relative to population density — in the Pioneer zip code, which has been the location of ongoing circulation of the virus since near the beginning of the pandemic. The zip code includes part of western Campbell County.

Next in line is the Oneida zip code, followed by the Helenwood zip code.