Championship Thursday: A look at Tuesday’s overtime games that allowed Scott High and Oneida to advance to tonight’s district championship games, as well as a preview of the Lady Indians’ game at Cumberland Gap and the Lady Highlanders’ game at home against Kingston. Plus, a brief look at tonight’s Scott-Northview Academy football game, as the Highlanders look to take a big step towards a playoff berth in Class 3A.

