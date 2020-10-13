- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Scott comes from behind to advance to district title game
SportsScott
Updated:

Scott comes from behind to advance to district title game

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — All season long, Scott High senior Dara Stanley has yearned for an opportunity to play offense, but her team has needed her more on defense.

On Tuesday, she got her chance — and she saved the day.

Stanley scored a hat trick to lead Scott High’s come-from-behind win over Loudon in the District 5-AA semifinals, with three goals down the stretch in the game.

In an elimination game, Scott High trailed 2-0 with just 20 minutes to play before finally beginning to find some rhythm. Stanley scored on a follow-up to get the Lady Highlanders on the board, then added a second goal in similar fashion with five minutes left in regulation to tie the game.

Stanley then delivered the game-winner midway through the second overtime period.

“I’ve never had qualms about playing Dara on offense,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “I know what a great dribbler she is and what a great finisher she is. She knows what to do with the ball when she gets it.”

The win earns Scott High an opportunity to host a district championship match for just the second time in school history. But for the longest time on Tuesday, it didn’t look like Thursday’s game would happen.

“This was a trap game,” Henry said. “I think that’s a common term when you’ve had a good season, you’ve beaten a team handedly, 4-0, just 12 or 14 days ago. You just come out and you’re flat.”

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Scott controlled possession early in the game but didn’t capitalize on opportunities in front of the goal. Later, Loudon managed to get a goal on the board with only a minute remaining in the first half, and led 1-0 at the intermission.

“Sam (Harrison) is a good coach. He had his defenders in the right places. He had them tight across the box,” Henry said. “And we had trouble capitalizing. Katie Tucker was in front of the goal with nobody around, Zoey (Terry) had two shots in front of the box with nobody around and they both pushed them. They’re just sophomores, but I called them out at the half along with everybody else. They simply did not capitalize on the opportunities they had in the first half.”

Henry expected a tight game, despite the Lady Highlanders’ success against Loudon earlier in the season.

“I reminded the girls before the game, they’re in the same boat you are. They want to win as much as you guys do. You can’t come out flat. And we were flat.

“I told them at halftime, you’re playing with no heart, no spine, no want-to,” Henry added. “But we adjusted and did better.”

Thursday’s game will be against Kingston, which defeated Anderson County 2-1 on Tuesday. The 6:30 p.m. game at Highlander Stadium will be a rubber-match. Kingston defeated Scott 1-0 early in the season, and the Lady Highlanders defeated the Yellow Jackets 5-4 in a shoot-out at the conclusion of an overtime game to win the regular season district title.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,668FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Oneida defeats Rockwood in OT to advance to title game

Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — You would have never guessed from the final score of Tuesday's District 3-A semifinal game that Oneida and Rockwood needed overtime to decide...
Read more
Scott

Scott comes from behind to advance to district title game

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — All season long, Scott High senior Dara Stanley has yearned for an opportunity to play offense, but her team has needed her...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 15

Independent Herald - 0
Scott High and Loudon are getting set for a district semifinal game tonight, and the Redskins aren't exactly impressed with the Lady Highlanders. Plus,...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: October 15, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Oneida defeats Rockwood in OT to advance to title game

Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — You would have never guessed from the final score of Tuesday's District 3-A semifinal game that Oneida and Rockwood needed overtime to decide...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 15

Independent Herald - 0
Scott High and Loudon are getting set for a district semifinal game tonight, and the Redskins aren't exactly impressed with the Lady Highlanders. Plus,...
Read more
Sports

Scott appears likely headed to Class 4A for football; both Scott and Oneida to move up in basketball

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association has released its Fall 2020 classification report, which will determine where high schools across the state are classified...
Read more
Scott

Scott High takes the fight to Kingston, but comes up short in a 24-20 decision

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — There are no moral victories in football. Not when it’s a region game with playoff implications, and not when the opponent is...
Read more
Oneida

The King’s Academy uses big plays to defeat Oneida, 42-19

Independent Herald - 0
There was a point, in the third quarter of Oneida’s game against The King’s Academy on Friday, when the Indians had a 19-14 lead...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott High takes the fight to Kingston, but comes up short in a 24-20 decision

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — There are no moral victories in football. Not when it’s a region game with playoff implications, and not when the opponent is...
Read more

Scott comes from behind to advance to district title game

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — All season long, Scott High senior Dara Stanley has yearned for an opportunity to play offense, but her team has needed her...
Read more

Oneida defeats Rockwood in OT to advance to title game

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — You would have never guessed from the final score of Tuesday's District 3-A semifinal game that Oneida and Rockwood needed overtime to decide...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida defeats Rockwood in OT to advance to title game

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
ROCKWOOD — You would have never guessed from the final score of Tuesday's District 3-A semifinal game that Oneida and Rockwood needed overtime to decide...
Read more

Scott comes from behind to advance to district title game

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — All season long, Scott High senior Dara Stanley has yearned for an opportunity to play offense, but her team has needed her...
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 15

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Scott High and Loudon are getting set for a district semifinal game tonight, and the Redskins aren't exactly impressed with the Lady Highlanders. Plus,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN