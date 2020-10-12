Scott appears likely headed to Class 4A for football; both Scott and Oneida to move up in basketball

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association has released its Fall 2020 classification report, which will determine where high schools across the state are classified for sports competition for the next four years.

Oneida High School reported an enrollment of 386 students for the 2020-2021 school year, while Scott High reported an enrollment of 815 students.

Scott High’s enrollment increased slightly from four years ago, when it was 806; Oneida’s enrollment declined from 410 four years ago.

All schools across the state were required to submit their 20-day enrollment numbers by October 1.

Exactly what the numbers will mean won’t be clear until TSSAA completes the reclassification process.

Football

The first question for football is whether Oneida will return to Class 1A with the new classification cycle. The Indians are one of the smallest teams in Tennessee’s Class 2A, having just missed the cut for Class 1A in 2016.

The answer, it appears, is that the Indians will just miss the cut again in 2020.

Tennessee has six classifications for football. TSSAA bylaws state that participating schools will be divided evenly between those six classes. That isn’t usually the case, precisely; in 2016, for example, there were 52 schools in Class 1A, and 48 each in Class 2A and Class 3A.

In 2016, the enrollment cut-off for Class 1A was 375 students. At 386 students, Oneida would just miss that cut-off again this year, if every school’s numbers remained the same. As it turns out, several of the largest schools in Class 1A have seen enrollment increases in the past four years. Among those Class 1A schools that now have larger enrollments than Oneida are Oakhaven, Republic, Mt. Pleasant, Monterey, Huntingdon, Hillcrest and Freedom Preparatory Academy.

In 2016, Oneida was the fifth-smallest school in Class 2A. So, based on those numbers, the Indians would just make the cut for Class 1A, even though three of those four smaller Class 2A schools — Trousdale County, Peabody and Cosby, with Fairley being the only exception — still have smaller enrollments than Oneida.

However, it isn’t that simple. While enrollments have grown at some of the largest Class 1A schools, enrollments have declined at some of the smaller Class 2A schools that had slightly more students than Oneida four years ago. Among them: Wartburg, East Robertson, Houston County, Hampton, McKenzie, Rockwood, Eagleville, Halls, Memphis Academy of Health Sciences and Summertown.

The end result is that Oneida is likely to go from being No. 57 among Tennessee’s football-participating high schools in overall enrollment to around No. 60 — which means the Indians will likely stay in Class 2A for the next four years. It does appear the Indians could lose at least one of their region opponents, however, with Wartburg near the cut-off for Class 1A. Region 2-2A already has only five teams, creating scheduling havoc for Oneida. The Indians’ head coach, Tony Lambert, is among the state’s football coaches who have called for a reduced number of classes from six to five, to no avail.

Scott High, meanwhile, is flirting dangerously with a move from Class 3A to Class 4A for football. In 2016, the cut-off for Class 3A was 821 students. The Highlanders had 806 at the time, and they’re up to 815 now.

Currently, Scott High is the fifth-largest school in Class 3A. None of the current Class 3A schools appear to have had notable enrollment increases in the past four years, but three of the four Class 3A schools that were larger than Scott High — Covington, Giles County and Wooddale — have seen their enrollments drop. McNairy County is the only exception.

So, based on the 2016 numbers, Scott High would now be the second-largest school in Class 3A. But it gets worse. A number of the smaller schools in Class 4A have seen significant enrollment decreases in the past four years, and are now smaller than Scott High. Among them: Memphis East, White House Heritage, Dyersburg, Union County, Crockett County, Ripley, White House, Haywood County, Obion County, Craigmont, Chester County, Maplewood, Chattanooga Central, Millington and Macon County.

The end result: Scott High goes from being the No. 146 high school, in terms of enrollment, to being the No. 168 school. That almost certainly means a move from Class 3A to Class 4A.

Basketball

For basketball, the numbers can be even more confusing. TSSAA has added a fourth classification for basketball; currently, there are three classes. That could mean a move up for both Scott High and Oneida.

There are currently 335 schools in Tennessee that participate in basketball, baseball and softball. That means 111 or 112 schools in each classification. With the new cycle, however, that will mean 83 or 84 schools in each class.

With the current cycle, Oneida was the No. 87 in the state — solidly a Class 1A school. The enrollment cut-off for Class A was 494. Scott High, meanwhile, was tied for No. 179 — solidly a Class 2A school. The enrollment cut-off for Class 2A was 1,033.

So, how will things change? First, Oneida:

Based on 2016 enrollments, Oneida would just miss the cut-off for Class 1A, and be one of the smallest Class 2A schools in the state. However, there are a lot of schools that were slightly smaller than Oneida that have reported increased enrollments that now make them larger than Oneida. Among them: Fairley, Oakhaven, Republic, Mt. Pleasant, Monterey, Huntingdon, LEAD Academy, Hillcrest, KIPP Nashville Collegiate School and Freedom Preparatory Academy.

With those 10 schools removed moved ahead of Oneida, the Indians would become the No. 77 school in the state. However, the same issue with football also holds true for basketball, baseball and softball: A number of schools that were slightly larger than Oneida the last time around have decreased enrollments and are now slightly smaller than Oneida.

Among those schools are Wartburg, East Ridge, Houston County, STEM Prep Academy, Hampton, McKenzie, Rockwood, Eagleville, Halls, MAHS, Summertown and Loretto.

The end result is that it appears Oneida will be somewhere around the No. 89 school in the state — which will mean they just miss the cut-off for Class 1A and are bumped up to Class 2A.

Although the numbers are close enough that it’s hardly set in stone, that scenario would mean an almost entirely new district for the Indians. Gone would be Sunbright, Oakdale, Coalfield, Harriman, Oliver Springs and Midway. Also gone, perhaps, would be Rockwood, which has a new enrollment of 354. It appears that Wartburg — with an enrollment of 383 — could be the only current District 3-1A team to make the move to Class 2A with the Indians.

Scott High is facing the same fate. There are likely to be somewhere between 166 to 168 schools in Classes 1A and 2A. Based on the 2016 enrollment numbers, Scott High would just miss the cut-off for Class 2A and would be one of the smallest Class 3A teams in the state.

As is the case in football, none of the schools that were slightly smaller than Scott High the last time around have grown, but a number of schools that were slightly larger have gotten smaller.

Among the schools that Scott High has moved ahead of in enrollment since 2016: Murfreesboro Central Magnet School, Wooddale, Giles County, Dyersburg, Union County, Crockett County, Ripley, White House, Haywood County, Obion County, Craigmont, Maplewood, Carter, Chattanooga Central, Millington and Macon County.

Based on the enrollment numbers, it appears that Scott High will be somewhere around No. 195 in the state — making the Highlanders a solid Class 3A school for basketball. That will mean an almost entirely different slate of district competition for Scott, as well.

Among current District 4-2A teams, Alcoa, Kingston and Austin-East are likely to remain in Class 2A. The only team from the district that will accompany Scott High to Class 3A is Fulton, which has an enrollment of 914.

The new district alignments are anyone’s guess until TSSAA sets the districts based largely on a geographical breakdown of the state. However, Scott High is likely to be paired with schools like Clinton, Anderson County, Knox Central and Knox Catholic.

It’s not as easy, meanwhile, to determine Oneida’s likely district foes, but the realignment will likely mean more travel for the Indians than before, when the 9-team district was made up entirely of teams from Morgan and Roane counties, in addition to Oneida. It is quite possible that Oneida will be paired with many of Scott’s current district foes, like Austin-East, Alcoa and Kingston. Other likely Class 2A schools that are relatively close include York Institute and Cumberland Gap.

Soccer

There will be no changes for Scott High or Oneida in soccer, which will remain at three classes. In the current cycle, the cut-off was 646 students for Class A and 1,177 students for Class AA, making Oneida a solid Class A school and Scott High a solid Class AA school.