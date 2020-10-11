Coronavirus cases continue to grow in Scott County, across Tennessee

While the number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Scott County slowed somewhat in the past 72 hours, with just 11 new cases reported since Thursday, the number of active cases continues to slowly but steadily increase, and is now at 50 — the highest number of active cases since the TN Dept. of Health reconfigured its reporting methods in early September.

Eight of the 11 new cases were reported by the Dept. of Health on Saturday. There have now been a total of 274 coronavirus cases in Scott County, with 221 of those classified as recovered. Three people have died of the virus locally.

For the week of October 4 through October 11, there were 34 new cases reported in Scott County, with the number of active cases increasing from 35 to 50. For the week prior to that, there were 23 new cases. And for the week before that, just 17 new cases.

It is a discouraging trend, and prompted Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals to partner with the Scott County Chamber of Commerce to issue a “mask challenge.” The rules of the challenge are simple: When someone is seen by a “spy” wearing a mask in a public setting, and allows their picture to be taken and posted to social media, they’ll be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Among the prizes, donated by several Scott County businesses, are gift certificates and cash.

The number of coronavirus cases among school-aged children is not rapidly increasing. After two new cases were reported among five-to-18 year-olds on Thursday, there has been only one in the past 72 hours, bringing the total number to 35. In the past three weeks, there have been a total of 10 cases involving children in that age group, or 14% of the total number of new cases in Scott County.

In the past 72 hours, two of the 11 cases reported in Scott County have been in the 11-20 age group, while two more have been in the 21-30 age group, one has been in the 31-40 age group, five have been in the 41-50 age group and one has been in the 71-80 age group. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the most cases have been among people in their 30s, making up 18% of Scott County’s total cases. That’s followed closely by people in their 40s, making up 16% of the overall cases. People in their teens are also responsible for 16% of the cases. The most at-risk age groups, people in their 70s or older, have incurred only 7% of Scott County’s total coronavirus cases to date.

There have been a total of 18 people from Scott County hospitalized by coronavirus, after a new hospitalization was reported on Friday.

Statewide, the trends are even more discouraging. After weeks of decline across the state, new cases of the virus are surging. There were more than 2,000 new cases reported Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in Tennessee to 18,101 — a stunning 27% higher than a week ago.

The state has reported 62 fatalities related to coronavirus in the past 72 hours, a number that dipped over the weekend and is likely to go up on Monday and Tuesday as new numbers are reported with the beginning of the work week. There are currently 985 people hospitalized with Covid-19 illness in Tennessee.

The surge of new cases continues in Campbell County, which was up to 225 active cases as of Sunday afternoon. Just a week earlier, there were only 76 active cases in Campbell County.

There was good news to be had, however: In Fentress County, which has seen widespread outbreak in recent weeks, the surge of new cases has slowed, at least temporarily. The number of active cases in Fentress County on Sunday was 187 — unchanged from a week ago.

Meanwhile, there were 152 active cases in Anderson County on Sunday, up from 125 a week ago. There were 79 active cases in Pickett County, which is beginning to see the same trajectory as many other counties in the region. A week ago, there were 43 active cases in Pickett County. In Morgan County, the number of active cases has increased from 22 to 42 in the past week.

In Knox County, there were 1,039 active cases on Sunday, with 61 hospitalized. The number of Knox County hospitalizations is steadily increasing, and is at its highest point since the pandemic began.

The number of patients from the 13-county East Tennessee region — which includes Scott County — hospitalized with coronavirus has been surging in recent weeks. As of October 6, there were a record 192 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in the region’s 19 hospitals, of which 55 were in ICU and 24 were on ventilators.

The number of available ICU beds at the region’s hospitals dipped to 11% last week, the lowest availability in several weeks.