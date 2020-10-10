- Advertisement -
Scott High takes the fight to Kingston, but comes up short in a 24-20 decision

By Independent Herald

Sophomore William Young carries the football in a game at Alcoa on September 5, 2020 | Matt Boyatt/IH

HUNTSVILLE — There are no moral victories in football. Not when it’s a region game with playoff implications, and not when the opponent is your biggest rival.

But Scott High’s 24-20 loss to Kingston on Friday was nonetheless an impressive showing against a Yellow Jacket team that many from outside the local area expected to win the game with ease.

Kingston was never able to open a comfortable advantage over Scott in Friday’s Region 2-3A showdown at Highlander Stadium. The Highlanders scored first and trailed just 10-6 at halftime. Even after Kingston went ahead 24-12 in the third quarter, Scott High battled back and had a chance to win the game at the end.

In fact, the scoreboard showed a successful night for Scott High. The Highlanders had 19 first downs to Kingston’s 13, and 328 yards of offense to Kingston’s 261.

But, in the end, it was just a little too little to break Kingston’s 5-game winning streak in the series.

“If I’m going to lose, there’s nobody I’d rather lose with than that bunch, and the way they work, and the things they stand for,” Scott High coach Josh Terry said after the game.

“We’re close,” Terry added. “I thought that was the best Kingston team I’ve seen in a long time. I thought that on film. I think that now. Our kids played hard.”

Scott High scored first when Alex Chambers and River Gray hooked up for a 38-yard scoring strike in the first quarter. Both had big nights. Chambers completed 15 of 29 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while Gray was his favorite target, with nine catches for 137 yards and a score. Chambers also added a touchdown on the ground.

Sophomore William Young had his first 100-yard rushing game, with 105 yards on 21 carries.

After Scott grabbed the first quarter lead, the Highlander defense held Kingston and got the ball back, but the offense was unable to move the ball. Kingston then responded by putting a 22-yard field goal on the board, cutting the Highlanders’ lead to 6-3 at the end of the first quarter.

That’s the way the score stood until late in the first half, when Landon Diggs scored on an 8-yard run to give the Yellow Jackets a 10-6 lead.

Scott got inside Kingston’s 30-yard-line later in the first half but fumbled the ball away.

Kingston’s lead grew in the third quarter, when Kain Collins scored on a 1-yard run.

But Scott High answered, with Chambers scoring on a 1-yard run to make it 17-12 midway through the third period.

Kingston needed only two plays to build the lead back to two touchdowns, as Marcus Rose broke free for a 58-yard scoring run, making it 24-12.

The Highlanders cut into the lead early in the fourth quarter, when Chambers and senior Micah Owens connected on fourth down for a 3-yard touchdown. After Chambers and Gray combined for a successful two-point conversion, Kingston’s lead was just 24-20.

It then looked like Kingston was going to salt the game away, as the Yellow Jackets drove all the way inside Scott High’s 10-yard-line. But the Highlander defense forced a fumble, which Nolan Cotton recovered at the five, giving the Highlanders 95 yards to cover for a potential game-winning score in the game’s final 90 seconds.

It was not to be. The Highlanders got the ball to Kingston’s 36-yard-line, but turned the ball over on downs when two straight passes fell incomplete.

Still, Terry was proud of his team’s effort.

“The variables that you can control were all positive-leaning,” he said. “There are positive things about the way they are growing. Think about where this team is now compared to where this team was when it played (Gatlinburg-Pittman), and where its as when they beat Cumberland County High School by eight.

“There’s some winnable football going forward,” Terry added. “The opportunity to make the playoffs is still there. Our guys are getting better each and every week and the exciting thing is I don’t think they’ve put together an A game — a game they’re capable of putting together. That’s exciting going forward.”

Next up for Scott are two games the Highlanders will have to win in order to earn a playoff berth. First is a Thursday trip to Northview Academy in Sevierville, which is coming off a 35-0 loss to Pigeon Forge. The Highlanders will host the Tigers on October 30.

» Stats & Box Score: Scott vs. Kingston

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
