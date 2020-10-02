- Advertisement -
Scott High won't face Austin-East, will pick up win for seeding purposes
Scott High won’t face Austin-East, will pick up win for seeding purposes

By Independent Herald

KNOXVILLE — An 11th hour decision by Knox County Schools has forced Austin-East to halt all sporting events for two weeks, resulting in the cancelation of Friday’s scheduled Region 2-3A showdown between Scott High and the Roadrunners.

Austin-East students will attend school virtually next week, the school system announced. The week after that is fall break. Students will return to class on October 19. It is only at that point that sports will resume.

Ironically, Scott High also announced Friday that its students will move to virtual learning for the next two weeks. The week of October 5-9 is fall break, and students will meet with teachers digitally the week of October 12-16 before returning to class on October 19.

However, the decision to halt sports and other extra-curricular activities in a situation like that, where there is an absence of actual Covid-19 cases involving team members, is a decision of the local school system. Knox County Schools’ policy has been for sports to pause when schools move to virtual learning. In Scott High’s case, athletics director Eric Henry had confirmed earlier in the day that sports would continue as originally scheduled for the week that Scott is in virtual learning mode.

In Scott High’s case, there were two students who tested positive for coronavirus this week, prompting the decision after a recent increase in the number of students testing positive within the school system and also a rise in the number of students being required to quarantine. It is not known how many cases Austin-East has; Knox County Schools reported 65 cases system-wide on Thursday.

Scott High was to have traveled to Knoxville on Friday looking for its first win over the Roadrunners since 1998. Austin-East had won 13 in a row since then, but the Highlanders were favored in Friday’s game for the first time in 14 games.

TSSAA policy states that if a region game is canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak or a school system mandate, it counts as a no-contest for the school being forced to cancel, while the school that could have played receives a region win and an overall win in the standings if it cannot replace the game the same week.

As a result, Scott High’s record improves to 4-3 overall, and 1-2 in region play. The Highlanders will next be in action next Friday, when they will host Kingston. After that, they will conclude the season with games at Northview Academy on October 15 and at home against Pigeon Forge on October 30. They will need to win two of those games to secure a playoff berth.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

