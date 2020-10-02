Scott High School students to switch to virtual learning through October 16

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High School students will not physically return to class until October 19, as the school takes precautionary measures to prevent further cases of coronavirus.

Students were informed Friday that they will switch to virtual learning for the week of October 12-16.

Fridays are virtual learning through at least the month of October. The week of October 5-9 is fall break for all students in both the Scott County and Oneida school systems.

Schools will be open and teachers will be meeting with their students digitally during the week of October 12-16.

The move is a precautionary measure to prevent further cases of Covid-19, after two Scott High students tested positive for the virus this week.

Director of Schools Bill Hall told Scott County Commission on Monday that there had been nine cases in the school system at that point, including four the previous week. The two new cases had not been reported by the TN Dept. of Health as of Thursday afternoon; however, they were expected to be reported — along with several other cases that haven’t yet been reported — on Friday.

As a result of the positive cases, a growing number of students have been required to quarantine. Health department guidelines require students who have been within six feet of someone who tests positive for 15 minutes or more to quarantine for 14 days. In instances where contact tracing cannot clearly identify which students are impacted by those guidelines, additional people are required to quarantine.

Hall said Monday that contact tracing has revealed no student-to-student transmissions of the virus.

- Story Continues Below -

Scott High School Athletics Director Eric Henry confirmed to the Independent Herald that the move to virtual learning for a week will have no impact on sports. The Lady Highlander soccer team is scheduled to play in the District 5-AA tournament that week, while the Highlander football team will play at Northview Academy in Sevierville on October 15. The school’s cross country team is off that week.