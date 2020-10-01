- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott's Mays wins annual Magyar run
Sports
Updated:

Scott’s Mays wins annual Magyar run

By Independent Herald

The Top 20 runners at the annual Richard Magyar Memorial Run included, in order, from left: Jaden Mays, Scott High; Jay Teague, J. Frank White Academy; Caleb Carney, J. Frank White Academy; Kayden Chitwood, Oneida; Daniel Gao, J. Frank White Academy; Bradley Morgan, Oneida; Cameron Parker, Scott; Dylan King, Scott; Nash Queener, Oneida; Wesley Gibson, York Institute; Haiden Blevins, Scott; Thomas Todd, Oneida; Konaniah Christman, York Institute; Samuel Tompkins, J. Frank White Academy; Elijah Harrington, J. Frank White Academy; Andy Blevins, Scott; Gage Campbell, York Institute; Kaimon Sexton, Oneida; Gage Phillips, Scott; and Micah Harrington, J. Frank White Academy | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Scott High freshman Jaden Mays and York Institute senior Lori Cook were the winners of the annual Richard Magyar Memorial Run at Oneida City Park on Thursday.

The cross country meet, named for the late Scott County News editor who died of pancreatic cancer in the 2000s, was a four-way meet between Scott High, Oneida, York Institute and J. Frank White Academy.

Mays picked up his first career win with a time of 18:59, coming home four seconds ahead of J. Frank White Academy freshman Jay Teague.

Cook won the girls’ meet with a time of 23:20, almost two minutes faster than J. Frank White Academy’s Lillian Turley.

Oneida’s top finisher in the boys’ meet was junior Kayden Chitwood, who finished fourth with a time of 20:15.

Scott High’s top finisher in the girls’ meet was freshman Brooklyn Smith, who finished third with a time of 26:42. Oneida’s top finisher was sophomore Vega Rochat, who finished fourth with a time of 27:45.

Oneida junior Bradley Morgan finished sixth on the boys’ side, with a time of 20:59; Scott High freshman Cameron Parker finished seventh with a time of 21:00; Scott High freshman Dylan King finished eighth, with a time of 21:15; and Oneida senior Nash Queener finished ninth, with a time of 21:19.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Other local runners in the Top 20 included Scott High freshman Haiden Blevins in 11th; Oneida junior Thomas Todd in 12th; Scott High freshman Andy Blevins in 16th; Oneida freshman Kaimon Sexton in 18th; and Scott High senior Gage Phillips in 19th.

On the girls’ side, Oneida sophomore Julie Lay finished sixth with a time of 28:28, while Oneida sophomore Caitlynn Chitwood finished eighth with a time of 28:58. Oneida senior Mikayla Sexton was 10th, with a time of 29:45.

Other local runners in the Top 20 included Oneida senior Delaney Neal in 12th; Scott High junior Jayden Carson in 15th; Scott High senior Jacy Williams in 16th; Scott High freshmen Bailee Sexton, Elizabeth Smith and Kaylin Shannon in 17th through 19th; and Scott High sophomore Jaya West in 20th.

The winning teams were J. Frank White Academy boys and Oneida girls.

The Top 20 finishers in the girls’ meet at the Richard Magyar Memorial Run on Thursday included, from left to right in order: Lori Cook, York Institute; Lillian Turley, J. Frank White Academy; Brooklyn Smith, Scott High; Vega Rochat, Oneida; Elizabeth Melton, J. Frank White Academy; Julie Lay, Oneida; Laci Patton, York Institute; Caitlynn Chitwood, Oneida; Chloe York, York Institute; Mikayla Sexton, Oneida; Delaney Neal, Oneida; Shannon Baird, Oneida; Makayla Lamb, York Institute; Emma Huling, York Institute; Jayden Carson, Scott High; Jacy Williams, Scott High; Bailee Sexton, Scott High; Kaylin Shannon, Scott High; and Jaya West, Scott High. Not pictured is Scott High’s Elizabeth Smith, who finished 18th | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,418FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,663FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Sports

Scott’s Mays wins annual Magyar run

Independent Herald - 0
Scott High freshman Jaden Mays and York Institute senior Lori Cook were the winners of the annual Richard Magyar Memorial Run at Oneida City...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida ties Cumberland County, 1-1; Scott blanks Harriman, 3-0

Independent Herald - 0
As the regular season nears a close, both Scott High and Oneida stepped outside region play on Thursday, with the Lady Indians hosting Cumberland...
Read more
Opinion

Editorial: It’s time for Scott County to deed sports fields to Scott High School

Independent Herald - 0
Imagine asking your next-door neighbor, who owns a large parcel of property that isn’t being used, if you can build a home on one...
Read more
Local News

Jobless claims continue to decline in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The number of unemployment claims being filed in Scott County continues to decline, as the economy slowly bounces back from the impacts of the...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Soccer: Oneida ties Cumberland County, 1-1; Scott blanks Harriman, 3-0

Independent Herald - 0
As the regular season nears a close, both Scott High and Oneida stepped outside region play on Thursday, with the Lady Indians hosting Cumberland...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 14

Independent Herald - 0
Talking about Oneida's 8-1 soccer win at Clinton and Scott High's 5-4 soccer win over Kingston, plus previewing tonight's games against Cumberland County and...
Read more
Oneida

Photos: Tuesday night soccer (Oneida and Scott High)

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Scott

Scott defeats Kingston on PKs in instant classic to claim No. 1 seed

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High's seniors have never finished short of the District 5-AA championship game. On Tuesday, September 29, it appeared they were taking a...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-1 win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Freshman Ali Smith scored a hat trick with three goals, freshman Rory Blevins had two goals, and freshman Haley Flores added two...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott defeats Kingston on PKs in instant classic to claim No. 1 seed

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High's seniors have never finished short of the District 5-AA championship game. On Tuesday, September 29, it appeared they were taking a...
Read more

Scott’s Mays wins annual Magyar run

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Scott High freshman Jaden Mays and York Institute senior Lori Cook were the winners of the annual Richard Magyar Memorial Run at Oneida City...
Read more

Upperman to collect money for injured Oneida player Isaac Morgan

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
BAXTER, Tenn. — On the field, there's unlikely to be much love lost between Oneida and homestanding Upperman at Billy C. Rodgers Stadium Friday...
Read more

Latest News

Scott’s Mays wins annual Magyar run

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Scott High freshman Jaden Mays and York Institute senior Lori Cook were the winners of the annual Richard Magyar Memorial Run at Oneida City...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida ties Cumberland County, 1-1; Scott blanks Harriman, 3-0

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
As the regular season nears a close, both Scott High and Oneida stepped outside region play on Thursday, with the Lady Indians hosting Cumberland...
Read more

Editorial: It’s time for Scott County to deed sports fields to Scott High School

Opinion Independent Herald - 0
Imagine asking your next-door neighbor, who owns a large parcel of property that isn’t being used, if you can build a home on one...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN