Scott’s Mays wins annual Magyar run

Scott High freshman Jaden Mays and York Institute senior Lori Cook were the winners of the annual Richard Magyar Memorial Run at Oneida City Park on Thursday.

The cross country meet, named for the late Scott County News editor who died of pancreatic cancer in the 2000s, was a four-way meet between Scott High, Oneida, York Institute and J. Frank White Academy.

Mays picked up his first career win with a time of 18:59, coming home four seconds ahead of J. Frank White Academy freshman Jay Teague.

Cook won the girls’ meet with a time of 23:20, almost two minutes faster than J. Frank White Academy’s Lillian Turley.

Oneida’s top finisher in the boys’ meet was junior Kayden Chitwood, who finished fourth with a time of 20:15.

Scott High’s top finisher in the girls’ meet was freshman Brooklyn Smith, who finished third with a time of 26:42. Oneida’s top finisher was sophomore Vega Rochat, who finished fourth with a time of 27:45.

Oneida junior Bradley Morgan finished sixth on the boys’ side, with a time of 20:59; Scott High freshman Cameron Parker finished seventh with a time of 21:00; Scott High freshman Dylan King finished eighth, with a time of 21:15; and Oneida senior Nash Queener finished ninth, with a time of 21:19.

- Story Continues Below -

Other local runners in the Top 20 included Scott High freshman Haiden Blevins in 11th; Oneida junior Thomas Todd in 12th; Scott High freshman Andy Blevins in 16th; Oneida freshman Kaimon Sexton in 18th; and Scott High senior Gage Phillips in 19th.

On the girls’ side, Oneida sophomore Julie Lay finished sixth with a time of 28:28, while Oneida sophomore Caitlynn Chitwood finished eighth with a time of 28:58. Oneida senior Mikayla Sexton was 10th, with a time of 29:45.

Other local runners in the Top 20 included Oneida senior Delaney Neal in 12th; Scott High junior Jayden Carson in 15th; Scott High senior Jacy Williams in 16th; Scott High freshmen Bailee Sexton, Elizabeth Smith and Kaylin Shannon in 17th through 19th; and Scott High sophomore Jaya West in 20th.

The winning teams were J. Frank White Academy boys and Oneida girls.