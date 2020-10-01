- Advertisement -
Updated:

Jobless claims continue to decline in Scott County

By Independent Herald

The number of unemployment claims being filed in Scott County continues to decline, as the economy slowly bounces back from the impacts of the coronavirus shutdown.

According to data filed Thursday by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, there were 28 initial unemployment claims filed in Scott County last week, and 296 continued claims.

The total of 324 unemployment claims are the fewest in Scott County since the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic reached Tennessee in mid March.

At one point, in mid April, there were more than 1,000 unemployment claims processed by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development involving workers from Scott County. However, that number as slowly decreased since then.

As a result, Scott County’s unemployment rate, which reached as high as 17%, has dropped back into single digits and continues to decline. The official unemployment rate for August, released last week, was 8.7%. That number reflected an estimated local work force of 8,418, of which 7,562 were working and 736 were unemployed.

That data was collected by the federal government for one week during the month of August.

Based on August’s estimated work force and the most recent unemployment claims data for the week ending September 26, the 324 unemployment claims would reflect a current unemployment rate of only about 3.8%.

However, the unemployment numbers aren’t based solely on unemployment insurance claims, and it’s unlikely that Scott County’s jobless rate is truly that low.

Still, the unemployment rate is expected to continue its decline. The Dept. of Labor won’t release the official September numbers until late October.

Statewide, the number of initial unemployment claims dropped to 9,802 for the week ending September 26, the first week that number has been below 10,000 since the pandemic began. At the peak, in early April, there were more than 116,000 unemployment claims filed in a single week. However, illustrating that the economy has not fully recovered, there were only 2,700 initial unemployment claims filed the last week before the coronavirus shutdown began.

And while continued unemployment claims continue to decline, down to 138,727 last week, that number is still significantly higher than the 16,342 continued claims filed back in March, just before the coronavirus-inspired shutdown.

The Dept. of Labor reported that it paid out 266,028 unemployment claims last week, with nearly $189 million in payments.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

