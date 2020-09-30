- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Photos: Tuesday night soccer (Oneida and Scott High)
SportsOneidaScott
Updated:

Photos: Tuesday night soccer (Oneida and Scott High)

By Independent Herald

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,417FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,663FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott defeats Kingston on PKs in instant classic to claim No. 1 seed

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High's seniors have never finished short of the District 5-AA championship game. On Tuesday, September 29, it appeared they were taking a...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-1 win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Freshman Ali Smith scored a hat trick with three goals, freshman Rory Blevins had two goals, and freshman Haley Flores added two...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 13

Independent Herald - 0
Talking about Scott High's 35-0 win at Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Josh Terry, and Oneida's 7-0 loss at Upperman, with comments from...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Scott defeats Kingston on PKs in instant classic to claim No. 1 seed

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High's seniors have never finished short of the District 5-AA championship game. On Tuesday, September 29, it appeared they were taking a...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-1 win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Freshman Ali Smith scored a hat trick with three goals, freshman Rory Blevins had two goals, and freshman Haley Flores added two...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 13

Independent Herald - 0
Talking about Scott High's 35-0 win at Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Josh Terry, and Oneida's 7-0 loss at Upperman, with comments from...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Douglas hat trick lifts Oneida to 3-0 win over Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
Forty-six minutes into Oneida’s match against Campbell County Monday night, officials decided that enough was enough, ending the match prematurely as rain pummeled Jane...
Read more
Sports

Errant special teams play helps No. 16 Tennessee to 31-27 win over South Carolina

Independent Herald - 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past decade, Tennessee fans have grown weary of watching their teams lose games in bizarre and sometimes inexplicable ways. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott High forces 4 turnovers, runs away with 35-0 win over Cumberland Gap

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Scott High’s offense put up 363 yards and five touchdowns here Friday night, impressive numbers for a unit that had been...
Read more

Upperman to collect money for injured Oneida player Isaac Morgan

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
BAXTER, Tenn. — On the field, there's unlikely to be much love lost between Oneida and homestanding Upperman at Billy C. Rodgers Stadium Friday...
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 13

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Talking about Scott High's 35-0 win at Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Josh Terry, and Oneida's 7-0 loss at Upperman, with comments from...
Read more

Latest News

Photos: Tuesday night soccer (Oneida and Scott High)

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Scott defeats Kingston on PKs in instant classic to claim No. 1 seed

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High's seniors have never finished short of the District 5-AA championship game. On Tuesday, September 29, it appeared they were taking a...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-1 win over Clinton

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Freshman Ali Smith scored a hat trick with three goals, freshman Rory Blevins had two goals, and freshman Haley Flores added two...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN