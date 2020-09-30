- Advertisement - Home Sports Oneida Photos: Tuesday night soccer (Oneida and Scott High) SportsOneidaScott 9 hours ago Updated: 9 hours ago Photos: Tuesday night soccer (Oneida and Scott High) By Independent Herald Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 23 Oneida sophomore Claire Burress punts the ball on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins/IH Scott High senior Allie Bailey makes a diving save during an end-of-game shoot-out against Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH Scott High's soccer team poses for a photo after their 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH Scott High senior Rylee Cotton and junior Mikayla Higginbotham chat with their coach, Eric Henry, after the Lady Highlanders' 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High sophomore Zoey Terry attempts to race past a defender during the Lady Highlanders' 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High sophomore Olivia Rector dribbles the ball down the touch line during the Lady Highlanders' 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High senior Tori Sexton battles for the ball during the Lady Highlanders' 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Oneida freshman Emma Hamilton looks for a teammate to pass to on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins/IH Oneida freshman Rory Blevins lines up a shot attempt on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins/IH Scott High junior Mikayla Higginbotham beats a defender with the ball during the Lady Highlanders' 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High senior Dara Stanley crosses the ball during the Lady Highlanders' 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH The referee gets in the way of Scott High junior Gracie King during the Lady Highlanders' 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High senior Rylee Cotton kicks off a drop ball during the Lady Highlanders' 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High sophomore Olivia Rector attempts a shot during the Lady Highlanders' 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Scott High junior Gracie King dribbles the ball during the Lady Highlanders' 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH Oneida freshmen Rory Blevins and Ayla Sims share a laugh during a break in the action on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins/IH Oneida freshmen Rory Blevins, Ali Smith and Jailyn Anderson chat as they take the field on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins/IH Oneida junior Madison Jones sends the ball on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins/IH Oneida junior Savana Shepard works with the ball on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins/IH Oneida senior Gracie Martin wins possession on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins/IH Oneida's Caroline Bell works the ball along the half line during the Lady Indians' 8-1 win at Clinton on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins/IH Jack Butts — father of Lady Highlanders Julia and Kaitlyn Butts — celebrates with senior Abby Bridges and other Scott High players after a 5-4 win over Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH Oneida's Alexea Jones dribbles the ball up the field during the Lady Indians' 8-1 win at Clinton on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Rebecca Blevins/IH - Story Continues Below - Join our mailing listGet headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.SubscribeWe will not sell or spam your email address. - Advertisement - TagsOneida women's soccerScott women's soccer Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Independent HeraldContact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-1 win over Clinton
Independent Herald - September 29, 2020

CLINTON — Freshman Ali Smith scored a hat trick with three goals, freshman Rory Blevins had two goals, and freshman Haley Flores added two

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 13
Independent Herald - September 29, 2020

Talking about Scott High's 35-0 win at Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Josh Terry, and Oneida's 7-0 loss at Upperman, with comments from

Soccer: Douglas hat trick lifts Oneida to 3-0 win over Campbell County
Independent Herald - September 28, 2020

Forty-six minutes into Oneida's match against Campbell County Monday night, officials decided that enough was enough, ending the match prematurely as rain pummeled Jane

Errant special teams play helps No. 16 Tennessee to 31-27 win over South Carolina
Independent Herald - September 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past decade, Tennessee fans have grown weary of watching their teams lose games in bizarre and sometimes inexplicable ways. On... 