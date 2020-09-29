- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Scott defeats Kingston on PKs in instant classic to claim No. 1...
SportsScott
Updated:

Scott defeats Kingston on PKs in instant classic to claim No. 1 seed

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High’s seniors have never finished short of the District 5-AA championship game.

On Tuesday, September 29, it appeared they were taking a personal interest in making sure they get back there again to finish their playing careers.

Several of the Lady Highlanders’ seniors stepped up big in the final home game of the regular season, helping Scott High to a 5-4 win over Kingston in a game that was decided by penalty kicks after 90 minutes of stalemate soccer.

In the end, it was one of those seniors — Julia Butts — who finally lifted Scott High over the top, as she connected on the Lady Highlanders’ fifth and final PK to give her team a walk-off victory over their arch-rival.

Butts had a huge game for Scott beyond the PK, scoring the Lady Highlanders’ only goal in regulation and consistently winning the ball in the middle of the field. But she was just one of many seniors who stepped up. In fact, Scott High coach Eric Henry made sure to point out the defensive play of another of those seniors, Dara Stanley.

“Dara Stanley. She’s a stud on defense,” Henry said. “I want her on offense because she can help us so much. But she is, period, a shut-down defender. She has shut down every stud on every team we have played this year.”

Seniors Tori Sexton, Abby Bridges and Alliyah Nagy were also key in the back for the Lady Highlanders, Allie Bailey came up with a number of huge saves in the goal, and Rylee Cotton played almost every minute in the middle of the field.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The first half was scoreless, though Kingston clearly had the upper hand.

“Kingston played a heck of a first half,” Henry said. “We did not know what we were doing for a while, it seemed to me. The second half was totally different.”

Mikayla Higginbotham wins possession against a Kingston player in the first half of Scott High’s win over the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH

Even though Scott had the upper hand in the second half, controlling possession most of the time, it was Kingston that scored first. The Yellow Jackets scored late, and it appeared that would likely be the difference in the game. But it didn’t take long for the Lady Highlanders to answer, when Butts found the back of the net.

“We kept our chin up, and Julia came down and put one in,” Henry said.

Neither team mounted a serious threat the rest of the way in regulation. Nor did either team get especially good looks at the goal in either overtime period. The Lady Highlanders appeared to be gassed by the end of regulation, but were able to hold Kingston at bay.

“As far as how we gutted that out, I really gave it to them at halftime,” said Henry, who was loud and angry during the intermission. “Nary a one of them flinched. They knew it was true. And then they came out and put it where it needed to be in the second half. If you look at possession in the second half, it was mostly us. Kingston had a few fleeting chances here and there.”

Once the game came down to penalty kicks after two scoreless overtime periods, Scott grabbed a 2-0 lead before Kingston settled down and made things interesting.

Again, it was seniors who stepped up big for Scott High. After Kingston’s first shot was wide right, Stanley made good on her kick. Then after Bailey made a diving save, Sexton connected for Scott High.

Kingston managed to finally find the back of the net on its third kick, but sophomore Olivia Rector answered. The Yellow Jackets then hit two in a row to tie the game heading into Scott High’s final shot. Butts caught Kingston’s keeper flat-footed to zip one by her for the winning goal.

The win allowed Scott High to win the regular season district championship for the second time in three years, meaning that the Lady Highlanders’ postseason games will be played at home. Anderson County’s team was present to cheer on Kingston; a loss by Scott High would have created a three-way tie, which Anderson County would have won. That would have dropped the Lady Highlanders all the way to third in the district standings, meaning an elimination game on the road at Kingston in the semifinals. Now, however, the Lady Highlanders will likely face Loudon in that elimination game, which will be played in Huntsville.

“Everything was riding on this. We could’ve wound up third in the regular season and in the tournament,” Henry said.

Scott High will have a game at Harriman on Thursday to finish up the regular season, then be off for fall break. Henry said his team will not be able to rest on their laurels coming out of the break.

“Regular season champs is nice and sounds good for right now, but week after next, after fall break, it’s not gonna mean a whole lot,” he said. “Everybody wants a piece of Scott High. I told the girls before the game, everybody plays up when they play you.”

Olivia Rector dribbles the ball up the touchline during Scott High’s game against Kingston on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,416FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,663FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott defeats Kingston on PKs in instant classic to claim No. 1 seed

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High's seniors have never finished short of the District 5-AA championship game. On Tuesday, September 29, it appeared they were taking a...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-1 win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Freshman Ali Smith scored a hat trick with three goals, freshman Rory Blevins had two goals, and freshman Haley Flores added two...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 13

Independent Herald - 0
Talking about Scott High's 35-0 win at Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Josh Terry, and Oneida's 7-0 loss at Upperman, with comments from...
Read more
Features

19th century surveyors used Scott County’s tallest mountains as their waypoints

Independent Herald - 0
Back in 1849, when surveyors charged by the Tennessee General Assembly with carving a new county — named for War of 1812 hero General...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-1 win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Freshman Ali Smith scored a hat trick with three goals, freshman Rory Blevins had two goals, and freshman Haley Flores added two...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 13

Independent Herald - 0
Talking about Scott High's 35-0 win at Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Josh Terry, and Oneida's 7-0 loss at Upperman, with comments from...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Douglas hat trick lifts Oneida to 3-0 win over Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
Forty-six minutes into Oneida’s match against Campbell County Monday night, officials decided that enough was enough, ending the match prematurely as rain pummeled Jane...
Read more
Sports

Errant special teams play helps No. 16 Tennessee to 31-27 win over South Carolina

Independent Herald - 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past decade, Tennessee fans have grown weary of watching their teams lose games in bizarre and sometimes inexplicable ways. On...
Read more
Oneida

Upperman scores late to break defensive stalemate, defeats Oneida 7-0

Independent Herald - 0
BAXTER, Tenn. — Missed opportunities. That’s maybe the thing that will haunt Oneida the longest after Friday’s 7-0 loss at Upperman. The Bees, the two-time...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County unemployment drops to 8.7%

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's unemployment rate dropped more than a percentage point between July and August, to 8.7%, according to new data released Thursday by the...
Read more

Scott High forces 4 turnovers, runs away with 35-0 win over Cumberland Gap

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Scott High’s offense put up 363 yards and five touchdowns here Friday night, impressive numbers for a unit that had been...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-1 win over Clinton

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Freshman Ali Smith scored a hat trick with three goals, freshman Rory Blevins had two goals, and freshman Haley Flores added two...
Read more

Latest News

Scott defeats Kingston on PKs in instant classic to claim No. 1 seed

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High's seniors have never finished short of the District 5-AA championship game. On Tuesday, September 29, it appeared they were taking a...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 8-1 win over Clinton

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Freshman Ali Smith scored a hat trick with three goals, freshman Rory Blevins had two goals, and freshman Haley Flores added two...
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 13

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Talking about Scott High's 35-0 win at Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Josh Terry, and Oneida's 7-0 loss at Upperman, with comments from...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN