Grand jury indicts woman in forgery case

HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury has indicted a woman in a forgery case that allegedly victimized a local resident.

Carrie C. Stichter, 41, was indicted by the grand jury on September 17. The indictment remained sealed until late last week, when Stichter was taken into custody.

Stichter is charged by the grand jury with identity theft and four counts of forgery, after allegedly forging checks that were written on the account of a Scott County man.

The checks were allegedly written across a 16-day span in August, in the amounts of $500, $300, $300, and $450.

Stichter appears to have a criminal history in Indiana, and served a prison sentence there for forgery, counterfeiting and application fraud. She was previously sentenced in other theft cases in Indiana, according to court records.

According to records, Stichter was conviced of visiting a friend’s home in March 2008 and stealing a credit card from her friend’s husband, which she used to purchase gasoline and food. When her appeal of her prison sentence resulting from that time was later appealed, the appellate judge noted that “Stichter’s lengthy criminal history is a reflection of her poor character. Her record spans nine years and six counties, and she has accumulated seven felony convictions and seven misdemeanor convictions. Many of her offenses are theft-related. Moreover, at the time of her sentencing, she had six felony theft charges pending…”

Stichter was booked at the Scott County Justice Center on Wednesday, September 23, where she remained in custody under $50,000 bond as of Monday.

As previously reported, the grand jury indicted a total of eight people during its September term. Other indictments included Shawn David Sexton, 36, on charges of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery; Michael Leon Willoughby, 31, on charges of rape, aggravated assault by strangulation and domestic assault; Cody Ryan Lloyd, on charges of reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failure to appear; William Ray Lawson, 38, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation; Travis William Hord, 47, on charges of violation of an order of protection; Linda Sue Bertram, on charges of DUI and violation of the implied consent law; and James Anthony Acres, 38, on charges of child abuse.