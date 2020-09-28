- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Soccer: Douglas hat trick lifts Oneida to 3-0 win over Campbell County
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Douglas hat trick lifts Oneida to 3-0 win over Campbell County

By Independent Herald

Forty-six minutes into Oneida’s match against Campbell County Monday night, officials decided that enough was enough, ending the match prematurely as rain pummeled Jane Terry Hoffman Field ahead of an approaching cold front.

But the abbreviated time was enough for Aliyah Douglas to score her first hat trick of the season. The sophomore scored three times to help her team to a 3-0 win over the Cougars.

The two teams had already waited through an extended halftime break, due to lightning. After Douglas scored her third goal, the referees deemed the field too saturated to continue play.

As his team waited out the lightning delay with a 2-0 halftime lead, Coach Phil Newport said he wasn’t particularly pleased with the way the game was going.

“These layoffs have not been good for my squad,” Newport said, indicating the 11-day down period between a game at Cumberland Gap on September 17 and Monday’s game. “We have assaulted their goal in the first half (16 shots) with just the two goals to show from it. The weather is the same for both units so there isn’t any excuse for our performance thus far.”

The game had hardly gotten started when Douglas found the net, giving the Lady Indians an early 1-0 lead. She added a second goal with 18 minutes remaining in the first half.

Oneida junior Caroline Keeton suffered a knee injury, which was being evaluated. She missed most of the 2019 season with a knee injury.

As he waited for the resumption of play, Newport said he was hopeful his team could use the second half to find a rhythm.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“We need to grow up a little tonight and this week,” he said. “I honestly need this team to quit living off the reputation they have from the past three teams and start building their own.”

As it turned out, most of the second half was not played.

Fortunately, the Lady Indians have two more non-district matches scheduled for this week before an important game at Rockwood. They were to have visited Clinton on Tuesday for a game they would’ve been favored to win, and will face Cumberland County on Thursday.

“We have a ways to go and Rockwood is still out there on (October 5), so work to do before we see the tournament,” Newport said. “The girls are being properly challenged and I think they still haven’t pieced two halves together. We have yet to play to our potential so one always anticipates that happening.”

While the season hasn’t gone quite the way he hoped, Newport’s team has shown promise at times — including handing Kingston its only blemish on the season, a 3-3 tie, before the Yellow Jackets finally lost to Anderson County last week.

“My first group didn’t really gel until the district tournament began; maybe this one can too,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,415FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,664FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Management of county-owned sports complex stirs debate

Ben Garrett - 0
HUNTSVILLE — By a wide margin on Monday night, Scott County Commission passed a resolution affirming the county government's sole authority to say who...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Douglas hat trick lifts Oneida to 3-0 win over Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
Forty-six minutes into Oneida’s match against Campbell County Monday night, officials decided that enough was enough, ending the match prematurely as rain pummeled Jane...
Read more
Sports

Errant special teams play helps No. 16 Tennessee to 31-27 win over South Carolina

Independent Herald - 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past decade, Tennessee fans have grown weary of watching their teams lose games in bizarre and sometimes inexplicable ways. On...
Read more

Related Stories

Sports

Errant special teams play helps No. 16 Tennessee to 31-27 win over South Carolina

Independent Herald - 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past decade, Tennessee fans have grown weary of watching their teams lose games in bizarre and sometimes inexplicable ways. On...
Read more
Oneida

Upperman scores late to break defensive stalemate, defeats Oneida 7-0

Independent Herald - 0
BAXTER, Tenn. — Missed opportunities. That’s maybe the thing that will haunt Oneida the longest after Friday’s 7-0 loss at Upperman. The Bees, the two-time...
Read more
Scott

Scott High forces 4 turnovers, runs away with 35-0 win over Cumberland Gap

Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Scott High’s offense put up 363 yards and five touchdowns here Friday night, impressive numbers for a unit that had been...
Read more
Oneida

Upperman to collect money for injured Oneida player Isaac Morgan

Independent Herald - 0
BAXTER, Tenn. — On the field, there's unlikely to be much love lost between Oneida and homestanding Upperman at Billy C. Rodgers Stadium Friday...
Read more
Scott

Scott High keeps unbeaten district season alive with shutout of Loudon

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — On the football field, under the lights, senior night ... and a consistent rain. Thursday night might not have been the perfect night...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Upperman scores late to break defensive stalemate, defeats Oneida 7-0

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
BAXTER, Tenn. — Missed opportunities. That’s maybe the thing that will haunt Oneida the longest after Friday’s 7-0 loss at Upperman. The Bees, the two-time...
Read more

WECO prepares for 51st season of Tennessee football broadcasts

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Starting with Bill Battle and Bobby Scott in 1970 and continuing through this Saturday when Jeremy Pruitt and Jared Guarantano lead the Volunteers onto...
Read more

Management of county-owned sports complex stirs debate

Local News Ben Garrett - 0
HUNTSVILLE — By a wide margin on Monday night, Scott County Commission passed a resolution affirming the county government's sole authority to say who...
Read more

Latest News

E-Edition: October 1, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Management of county-owned sports complex stirs debate

Local News Ben Garrett - 0
HUNTSVILLE — By a wide margin on Monday night, Scott County Commission passed a resolution affirming the county government's sole authority to say who...
Read more

Soccer: Douglas hat trick lifts Oneida to 3-0 win over Campbell County

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Forty-six minutes into Oneida’s match against Campbell County Monday night, officials decided that enough was enough, ending the match prematurely as rain pummeled Jane...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN