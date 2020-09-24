Upperman to collect money for injured Oneida player Isaac Morgan

BAXTER, Tenn. — On the field, there’s unlikely to be much love lost between Oneida and homestanding Upperman at Billy C. Rodgers Stadium Friday night. The two teams will square off for what is expected to be 48 minutes of evenly-matched football, with the Indians desperately wanting to keep their unbeaten season intact and the Bees desperately wanting to stay above .500.

But, off the field, Upperman is showing that high school football is about far more than just football.

The school’s football booster club announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that it will be collecting donations Friday at both the gates and the concession stand for Isaac Morgan, the Oneida sophomore who was seriously injured in a traffic accident on September 14. The booster club is also collecting money through its PayPal account.

“We will be writing a check for 100% of all donations made that night and through PayPal to his family for his medical expenses during his rehabilitation,” the club said. “The Indians may be our opponents on the field this Friday, but they are our friends and neighbors to the east off the field.”

Morgan is the younger brother of Oneida senior runningback Kolby Morgan. While the younger Morgan, a lineman, was not a starter on the Indians’ squad, his playing time was increasing in the early stages of the season.

Already, Morgan has had several surgeries, and he has more remaining. He broke both legs in the accident, one severely. Doctors at one point thought that he might lose one of his legs. However, the surgeries have been successful thus far, and he was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Still, he has months of rehabilitation ahead. His next surgery will be in about a month.