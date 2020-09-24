- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Upperman to collect money for injured Oneida player Isaac Morgan
SportsOneida
Updated:

Upperman to collect money for injured Oneida player Isaac Morgan

By Independent Herald

Kolby Morgan (right) and fellow senior Deshaun Brabson carry the #70 jersey of Morgan’s younger brother, Isaac Morgan, onto the field prior to the start of Oneida’s homecoming game against Cumberland Gap on September 18, 2020 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

BAXTER, Tenn. — On the field, there’s unlikely to be much love lost between Oneida and homestanding Upperman at Billy C. Rodgers Stadium Friday night. The two teams will square off for what is expected to be 48 minutes of evenly-matched football, with the Indians desperately wanting to keep their unbeaten season intact and the Bees desperately wanting to stay above .500.

But, off the field, Upperman is showing that high school football is about far more than just football.

The school’s football booster club announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that it will be collecting donations Friday at both the gates and the concession stand for Isaac Morgan, the Oneida sophomore who was seriously injured in a traffic accident on September 14. The booster club is also collecting money through its PayPal account.

“We will be writing a check for 100% of all donations made that night and through PayPal to his family for his medical expenses during his rehabilitation,” the club said. “The Indians may be our opponents on the field this Friday, but they are our friends and neighbors to the east off the field.”

Morgan is the younger brother of Oneida senior runningback Kolby Morgan. While the younger Morgan, a lineman, was not a starter on the Indians’ squad, his playing time was increasing in the early stages of the season.

Already, Morgan has had several surgeries, and he has more remaining. He broke both legs in the accident, one severely. Doctors at one point thought that he might lose one of his legs. However, the surgeries have been successful thus far, and he was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Still, he has months of rehabilitation ahead. His next surgery will be in about a month.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,411FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,662FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Upperman to collect money for injured Oneida player Isaac Morgan

Independent Herald - 0
BAXTER, Tenn. — On the field, there's unlikely to be much love lost between Oneida and homestanding Upperman at Billy C. Rodgers Stadium Friday...
Read more
Scott

Scott High keeps unbeaten district season alive with shutout of Loudon

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — On the football field, under the lights, senior night ... and a consistent rain. Thursday night might not have been the perfect night...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 12

Independent Herald - 0
Talking tonight's Scott-Loudon district soccer match, with comments from Eric Henry. Also, previewing tomorrow night's high school football games. Oneida travels to Upperman to...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott rolls past Campbell County, 7-1

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Barely three minutes into Tuesday's non-district match here, Campbell County snuck a ball past the keeper to score a goal and grab...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Scott High keeps unbeaten district season alive with shutout of Loudon

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — On the football field, under the lights, senior night ... and a consistent rain. Thursday night might not have been the perfect night...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 12

Independent Herald - 0
Talking tonight's Scott-Loudon district soccer match, with comments from Eric Henry. Also, previewing tomorrow night's high school football games. Oneida travels to Upperman to...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott rolls past Campbell County, 7-1

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Barely three minutes into Tuesday's non-district match here, Campbell County snuck a ball past the keeper to score a goal and grab...
Read more
Sports

WECO prepares for 51st season of Tennessee football broadcasts

Independent Herald - 0
Starting with Bill Battle and Bobby Scott in 1970 and continuing through this Saturday when Jeremy Pruitt and Jared Guarantano lead the Volunteers onto...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 11

Independent Herald - 0
Talking Oneida's 39-0 win over Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Tony Lambert: The Indians were dialed in after a week of adversity and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Second quarter flurry sinks Scott, but Highlanders take positives away from Gatlinburg game

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Momentum is a strange and sometimes unpredictable part of the game of football. Sometimes, the smallest things trigger tsunamis. Friday’s tsunami came in...
Read more

With #70 on their minds, Indians roll to 39-0 win over Cumberland Gap

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida’s first touchdown on the night came from Kolby Morgan, and it didn’t take him long to score it. Morgan broke loose for a 59-yard...
Read more

Scott High keeps unbeaten district season alive with shutout of Loudon

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — On the football field, under the lights, senior night ... and a consistent rain. Thursday night might not have been the perfect night...
Read more

Latest News

Upperman to collect money for injured Oneida player Isaac Morgan

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
BAXTER, Tenn. — On the field, there's unlikely to be much love lost between Oneida and homestanding Upperman at Billy C. Rodgers Stadium Friday...
Read more

Scott High keeps unbeaten district season alive with shutout of Loudon

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — On the football field, under the lights, senior night ... and a consistent rain. Thursday night might not have been the perfect night...
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 12

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Talking tonight's Scott-Loudon district soccer match, with comments from Eric Henry. Also, previewing tomorrow night's high school football games. Oneida travels to Upperman to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN