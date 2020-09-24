- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Scott High keeps unbeaten district season alive with shutout of Loudon
SportsScott
Updated:

Scott High keeps unbeaten district season alive with shutout of Loudon

By Independent Herald

Scott High’s seniors are pictured prior to the start of the Lady Highlanders’ 4-0 win over Loudon on Thursday, September 24, 2020. From left are: Allie Bailey, Dara Stanley, Aliyah Nagy, Tori Sexton, Julia Butts, Abby Bridges and Rylee Cotton | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

HUNTSVILLE — On the football field, under the lights, senior night … and a consistent rain.

Thursday night might not have been the perfect night for soccer, but you wouldn’t have guessed it from Scott High’s reaction, as the Lady Highlanders completed a shutout win over Loudon, 4-0, to improve to 3-0 in District 5-AA play.

Rylee Cotton, one of seven seniors honored before the game, scored two goals for Scott High. Mikayla Higginbotham and Zoey Terry also scored goals.

Another senior, Allie Bailey, recorded several impressive saves to help preserve the shut-out.

Scott High coach Eric Henry said several of his seniors in the back had a big hand in the shut-out.

“Allie Hawks, Tori the Tank Sexton, Abbie Calls-Her-Parents-By-Their-First-Name Bridges and Aliyah Nagy, those four especially did a really good job,” Henry said. “I had other people moving around, but those four were the core to get out shutout in a district win.

Bailey came up with a spectacular diving save to start the game, after it looked like Loudon was about to do the same thing Campbell County did on Tuesday, and sneak in an early goal.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Moments later, Higginbotham punched the ball into the net for the early 1-0 lead.

Chloe Tucker dribbles the ball up the field during Scott High’s 4-0 win over Loudon on Thursday, September 24, 2020 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Cotton would add a first half goal, as would Zoey Terry, and the Lady Highlanders led 3-0 at halftime.

Cotton scored again in the second half.

“We’ve been wanting to get a decisive win against a good team. And Loudon is a good team,” Henry said. “They’ve struggled this year, but they play a lot of sophomores. This was a good win on senior night.”

The win sets up a game against Kingston on Tuesday for the District 5 regular season championship, a prize that carries with it homefield advantage in the district tournament. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Lady Highlanders early in the season, 1-0.

“We gotta show up for that one,” Henry said. “That one is big.”

Scott’s final regular season game will be at Harriman on October 1.

Zoey Terry (left) and Olivia Rector watch the ball during Scott High’s 4-0 win over Loudon on Thursday, September 24, 2020 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,411FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,662FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott High keeps unbeaten district season alive with shutout of Loudon

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — On the football field, under the lights, senior night ... and a consistent rain. Thursday night might not have been the perfect night...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 12

Independent Herald - 0
Talking tonight's Scott-Loudon district soccer match, with comments from Eric Henry. Also, previewing tomorrow night's high school football games. Oneida travels to Upperman to...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott rolls past Campbell County, 7-1

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Barely three minutes into Tuesday's non-district match here, Campbell County snuck a ball past the keeper to score a goal and grab...
Read more
Sports

WECO prepares for 51st season of Tennessee football broadcasts

Independent Herald - 0
Starting with Bill Battle and Bobby Scott in 1970 and continuing through this Saturday when Jeremy Pruitt and Jared Guarantano lead the Volunteers onto...
Read more

Related Stories

Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 12

Independent Herald - 0
Talking tonight's Scott-Loudon district soccer match, with comments from Eric Henry. Also, previewing tomorrow night's high school football games. Oneida travels to Upperman to...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott rolls past Campbell County, 7-1

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Barely three minutes into Tuesday's non-district match here, Campbell County snuck a ball past the keeper to score a goal and grab...
Read more
Sports

WECO prepares for 51st season of Tennessee football broadcasts

Independent Herald - 0
Starting with Bill Battle and Bobby Scott in 1970 and continuing through this Saturday when Jeremy Pruitt and Jared Guarantano lead the Volunteers onto...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 11

Independent Herald - 0
Talking Oneida's 39-0 win over Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Tony Lambert: The Indians were dialed in after a week of adversity and...
Read more
Scott

Second quarter flurry sinks Scott, but Highlanders take positives away from Gatlinburg game

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Momentum is a strange and sometimes unpredictable part of the game of football. Sometimes, the smallest things trigger tsunamis. Friday’s tsunami came in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Remains of Army Pfc. Oliver Jeffers being returned to Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man who was killed in action in World War II is being returned home for proper burial. The U.S. Dept....
Read more

E-Edition: September 24, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

WECO prepares for 51st season of Tennessee football broadcasts

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Starting with Bill Battle and Bobby Scott in 1970 and continuing through this Saturday when Jeremy Pruitt and Jared Guarantano lead the Volunteers onto...
Read more

Latest News

Scott High keeps unbeaten district season alive with shutout of Loudon

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — On the football field, under the lights, senior night ... and a consistent rain. Thursday night might not have been the perfect night...
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 12

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Talking tonight's Scott-Loudon district soccer match, with comments from Eric Henry. Also, previewing tomorrow night's high school football games. Oneida travels to Upperman to...
Read more

Soccer: Scott rolls past Campbell County, 7-1

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Barely three minutes into Tuesday's non-district match here, Campbell County snuck a ball past the keeper to score a goal and grab...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN