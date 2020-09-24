Scott High keeps unbeaten district season alive with shutout of Loudon

HUNTSVILLE — On the football field, under the lights, senior night … and a consistent rain.

Thursday night might not have been the perfect night for soccer, but you wouldn’t have guessed it from Scott High’s reaction, as the Lady Highlanders completed a shutout win over Loudon, 4-0, to improve to 3-0 in District 5-AA play.

Rylee Cotton, one of seven seniors honored before the game, scored two goals for Scott High. Mikayla Higginbotham and Zoey Terry also scored goals.

Another senior, Allie Bailey, recorded several impressive saves to help preserve the shut-out.

Scott High coach Eric Henry said several of his seniors in the back had a big hand in the shut-out.

“Allie Hawks, Tori the Tank Sexton, Abbie Calls-Her-Parents-By-Their-First-Name Bridges and Aliyah Nagy, those four especially did a really good job,” Henry said. “I had other people moving around, but those four were the core to get out shutout in a district win.

Bailey came up with a spectacular diving save to start the game, after it looked like Loudon was about to do the same thing Campbell County did on Tuesday, and sneak in an early goal.

Moments later, Higginbotham punched the ball into the net for the early 1-0 lead.

Cotton would add a first half goal, as would Zoey Terry, and the Lady Highlanders led 3-0 at halftime.

Cotton scored again in the second half.

“We’ve been wanting to get a decisive win against a good team. And Loudon is a good team,” Henry said. “They’ve struggled this year, but they play a lot of sophomores. This was a good win on senior night.”

The win sets up a game against Kingston on Tuesday for the District 5 regular season championship, a prize that carries with it homefield advantage in the district tournament. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Lady Highlanders early in the season, 1-0.

“We gotta show up for that one,” Henry said. “That one is big.”

Scott’s final regular season game will be at Harriman on October 1.