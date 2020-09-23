- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Soccer: Scott rolls past Campbell County, 7-1
SportsScott
Updated:

Soccer: Scott rolls past Campbell County, 7-1

By Independent Herald

LAFOLLETTE — Barely three minutes into Tuesday’s non-district match here, Campbell County snuck a ball past the keeper to score a goal and grab an early lead in its quest to upset Scott High.

But, as it turned out, that was the only point the Cougars would put on the board. The Lady Highlanders responded with seven unanswered goals to win the game convincingly, rolling to a 7-1 win that was their third in the past four games.

“I feared as we were warming up that we were kinda flat, and sure enough we came out flat,” Scott High Coach Eric Henry said of the game’s start. “I told them, Campbell County always plays hard. They’re aggressive. I watched them warm up and they had girls that touched the ball well and shot the ball well. And they got one in on us.”

Once Scott High got dialed in, it didn’t take too long for the game to lose its drama. Senior Julia Butts got the scoring started for the Lady Highlanders 18 minutes into the game off an assist by Olivia Rector. Then a fellow senior, Dara Stanley, scored off an assist by Katie Tucker to give Scott its first lead.

“We shook it off, which we’ve done a few times this year, and got back in it pretty quick,” Henry said. “We started winning the ball in the middle, getting the ball out wide. Julia had a nice shot from the side on a ball from Olivia. Dara Stanley had a pretty goal over the top, Liv had a pretty goal over the top, Rylee (Cotton) had a nice shot from outside over the top. Higgy-Baby (Mikayla Higginbotham) finished a nice strong goal at the end.”

The score stood at 2-1 after Stanley’s goal with 15 minutes remaining until late in the first half, when Cotton scored on a direct kick from beyond the 18 to give the Lady Highlanders a 3-1 lead.

The second half started quickly, with junior Gracie King out-battling several Campbell County defenders to score an unassisted goal, as the Lady Highlanders went up 4-1. Then senior Tori Sexton scored on a penalty kick to make it 5-1.

The lead was 6-1 after Rector scored over the top from just beyond the 18 with 18 minutes remaining. There was no scoring most of the rest of the way, until Higginbotham scored on a follow with a minute and a half remaining.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

With the non-district win in the bag, Henry said he expects his team to quickly focus in on its looming district games.

“We gotta look forward to Loudon coming in on Thursday and Kingston Tuesday,” he said. “Those are big district games. We’ve gotta focus in and put the ball in the net effectively.”

If the Lady Highlanders win both games, they will be the regular season district champion in District 5-AA and, more importantly, get the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason tournament. Anderson County ended Kingston’s unbeaten run on Tuesday with a 2-1 win in Clinton. The Lady Highlanders defeated Anderson County by a similar 2-1 score in Clinton last week.

Kingston defeated Scott earlier this year, 1-0, in an evenly-matched game in Roane County. However, Henry said his team did not play its best soccer that night, particularly in the first half.

Loudon comes in Thursday with six wins under its belt. The Lady Highlanders have won four in a row against the Redskins, dating back to a 1-0 win in the 2017 district championship game. Last year, Scott High ended Loudon’s season with a 1-0 win in the district semifinals.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,410FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,660FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Soccer: Scott rolls past Campbell County, 7-1

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Barely three minutes into Tuesday's non-district match here, Campbell County snuck a ball past the keeper to score a goal and grab...
Read more
Sports

WECO prepares for 51st season of Tennessee football broadcasts

Independent Herald - 0
Starting with Bill Battle and Bobby Scott in 1970 and continuing through this Saturday when Jeremy Pruitt and Jared Guarantano lead the Volunteers onto...
Read more
Local News

Remains of Army Pfc. Oliver Jeffers being returned to Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man who was killed in action in World War II is being returned home for proper burial. The U.S. Dept....
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 11

Independent Herald - 0
Talking Oneida's 39-0 win over Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Tony Lambert: The Indians were dialed in after a week of adversity and...
Read more

Related Stories

Sports

WECO prepares for 51st season of Tennessee football broadcasts

Independent Herald - 0
Starting with Bill Battle and Bobby Scott in 1970 and continuing through this Saturday when Jeremy Pruitt and Jared Guarantano lead the Volunteers onto...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 11

Independent Herald - 0
Talking Oneida's 39-0 win over Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Tony Lambert: The Indians were dialed in after a week of adversity and...
Read more
Scott

Second quarter flurry sinks Scott, but Highlanders take positives away from Gatlinburg game

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Momentum is a strange and sometimes unpredictable part of the game of football. Sometimes, the smallest things trigger tsunamis. Friday’s tsunami came in...
Read more
Oneida

With #70 on their minds, Indians roll to 39-0 win over Cumberland Gap

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida’s first touchdown on the night came from Kolby Morgan, and it didn’t take him long to score it. Morgan broke loose for a 59-yard...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Cumberland Gap defeats Oneida, 6-2

Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — The Panthers entered Thursday's important district match with Oneida undefeated on the season, averaging over six goals per game. They exited the game...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Anheuser-Busch donates more than 16,000 cans of water to Huntsville Fire Dept.

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Anheuser-Busch and Eagle Distributing Company are teaming up to provide more than 16,400 cans of emergency drinking water to Huntsville Fire Department...
Read more

E-Edition: September 24, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Major Ryan Bailey retires after 24 years of military service

Local News Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Major Ryan Bailey of the Tennessee Air National Guard was honored in a retirement ceremony on Monday, September 14, with the Meritorious Service...
Read more

Latest News

Soccer: Scott rolls past Campbell County, 7-1

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Barely three minutes into Tuesday's non-district match here, Campbell County snuck a ball past the keeper to score a goal and grab...
Read more

WECO prepares for 51st season of Tennessee football broadcasts

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Starting with Bill Battle and Bobby Scott in 1970 and continuing through this Saturday when Jeremy Pruitt and Jared Guarantano lead the Volunteers onto...
Read more

Remains of Army Pfc. Oliver Jeffers being returned to Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man who was killed in action in World War II is being returned home for proper burial. The U.S. Dept....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN