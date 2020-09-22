- Advertisement -
Home Sports WECO prepares for 51st season of Tennessee football broadcasts
Sports
Updated:

WECO prepares for 51st season of Tennessee football broadcasts

By Independent Herald

Pictured with Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling (third from right) are WECO’s Andrew Knight and Ed Knight, Smart Bank’s John Davis, and WECO’s Brad Byrd and Dennis Willard | Photo: Goose Lindsay/WECO

Starting with Bill Battle and Bobby Scott in 1970 and continuing through this Saturday when Jeremy Pruitt and Jared Guarantano lead the Volunteers onto the field at South Carolina, the Tennessee Vols have a had a fantastic last 50 years and WECO Radio in Wartburg has been there every step of the way.

For WECO General Manager Ed Knight Knight broadcast Tennessee games on the Vol Network is like a dream come true.

“Football time is a favorite time for me,” he said. “I grew up listening to John Ward and the Tennessee Vols, and now all these years later we’re a part of the Vol Network. I still get a great kick out of listening to our radio station and listening to the Vols. It’s fun to be part of something with your station that you really enjoy and I’m a big fan of the Tennessee Vols.”

The 2020 season is actually the 51st season for Vol football on WECO and Knight says it might be the strangest due to COVID-19.

“We’re starting Tennessee football a month late and that seems odd,” Knight said. “When was the last Labor Day weekend that we didn’t have Tennessee football? Football tickets are reduced to 20 percent capacity and that seems weird. Not playing a full 12-game schedule and playing a 10-game SEC-only schedule seems weird, but hey it’s football and we’re ready to get started.”

During the past 50 years, Tennessee has won 397 games on the gridiron, included in that tally is 23 bowl victories. Two bowl games stick out to Knight along with any win over a pair of SEC rivals.

“The high point was the National Championship in ’98 and then the Sugar Bowl in ’86 was really good,” he said. “And it’s absolutely great anytime you beat Florida because I’m a fan of the Tennessee Vols and whoever is playing Florida and Alabama.”

Knight added some of his best memories have been off the field.

“Getting to meet John Ward and having a good relationship with Bob Kesling is great,” he said. “Being a childhood fan of the Vols then having your business being part of the Vol Network is just great.”

While it’s stations like WECO that have made the Vol Network successful over the years, Knight knows several area businesses and advertisers have made it possible for WECO to be a part of the Vol Network.

“We’ve had such great support over the years and that makes it possible,” he said. “I also want to give a shout-out to John Davis and our title sponsor, Smart Bank, here in Wartburg.”

And although no one knows the future, Knight believes the Vols will be on WECO for years to come.

“We’ve just signed a five-year contract with the Vol Network to extend Vol coverage through 2025,” he said. “Never say never, but I hope we never see a time where we don’t have the Vols on WECO.”

Tennessee’s game with South Carolina can be heard on 101.3 FM WECO Saturday with pregame coverage beginning at 6 pm.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

