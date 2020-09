Talking Oneida’s 39-0 win over Cumberland Gap, with comments from Coach Tony Lambert: The Indians were dialed in after a week of adversity and thrashed the Panthers. Also talking Scott’s 44-14 loss to Gatlinburg, with comments from Coach Josh Terry: What the scoreboard didn’t tell about the Highlanders. Also previewing tonight’s Scott-Campbell County soccer game and talking a brief look at cross county.

- Story Continues Below -