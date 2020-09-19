Second quarter flurry sinks Scott, but Highlanders take positives away from Gatlinburg game

HUNTSVILLE — Momentum is a strange and sometimes unpredictable part of the game of football. Sometimes, the smallest things trigger tsunamis.

Friday’s tsunami came in the form of a Gatlinburg-Pittman scoop-and-score late in the first quarter. By the time the tidal wave subsided, G-P had turned a 7-7 tie into a 27-7 lead, and never looked back en route to a 44-14 win over the Highlanders.

The play in a question was a fumble that was scooped up by Gatlinburg’s Jacob Ferguson and returned 62 yards for a touchdown. Prior to that, Scott High had the ball inside G-P’s 40-yard-line, threatening to take the lead.

The Highlanders had spotted their guests an early touchdown — Conor Reagan scored on a 1-yard run — but had played them evenly through the first quarter and change. Junior quarterback Alex Chambers scored his first touchdown of the season — and freshman placekicker Hugo Henry made his first PAT of the season — to even the game. Then Scott’s defense stood up and forced a Gatlinburg punt.

After some nifty running by sophomore William Young — who finished with a career-high 96 yards, just short of eclipsing the century mark — and Chambers, the Highlanders had marched into G-P territory, inside the 40-yard-line, and were threatening to take the lead.

The fumble changed everything. After that, Gatlinburg began to pick up yards in chunks — especially through the air. They scored in one play, on a 45-yard pass, to build the lead to 21-7. Then the back-breaker: after Scott’s defense held them to 4th-and-long, the visiting Highlanders scored on a 34-yard pass play to build the lead to 27-7, which is where it stood at halftime.

By the fourth quarter, when Gatlinburg added a 31-yard field goal, they had scored 37 unanswered points. Things finally turned when Young scored on a 2-yard run late in the game, but it was too little, too late.

Nevertheless, Scott High coach Josh Terry said the scoreboard didn’t necessarily indicate the progress his team is making. He said he takes several positives away from the game.

“That feels weak to say, with the scoreboard being how it is, but it really didn’t tell the story with how they got it on chunk plays that were very close to not happening,” Terry said.

Gatlinburg quarterback Christian Hoffman — who is just a freshman — completed only 8 of 20 passes, but they went for 169 yards and three touchdowns. On a night when G-P rushed for fewer than 70 yards and averaged less than three yards per carry, Scott’s defense actually played well on far more snaps than not. But Gatlinburg managed to turn in several of the big plays. After the 20-point spurt in the second quarter, G-P scored on plays of 23 yards and 16 yards in the third quarter.

The big plays belied the fact that Gatlinburg had only 272 yards of offense. In fact, Scott High had more first downs (16 to 15) and nearly as many offensive yards (201). The two teams were nearly even in third down efficiency. And Scott had a season-high 164 yards on the ground. It was a big change from the last two weeks, when the Highlanders struggled to move the football.

Those stats are among the things that Terry is hanging his hat on.

“Offensively, I feel like we got some things going in the ground game,” he said. “The passing game is getting closer. Our guys are working hard. I think, even given the score, what it was, you could see some marked improvement.”

The key is for Scott High to continue to develop going forward, Terry said. There’s plenty left to play for, with the bulk of the schedule still ahead.

“That team right there tonight, Gatlinburg-Pittman, probably competes with every one of the rest of the schedule and probably beats most of them,” Terry said. “I was impressed with that bunch.”

As for his own team, “I think there are still very, very accomplishable things going forward for a locker room like that, that will clock in and work and try to get better week to week and take honor in that — being better today than you were yesterday,” he said. “I think we’ve got that mentality going on. By the end of the year, it could be one of those things where you think back to the beginning of the season and you think, ‘Wow. That went a long way.’”

Gatlinburg 44, Scott 14: Complete statistics and box score