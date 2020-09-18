Two indicted on rape charges in separate incidents

HUNTSVILLE — Two Scott County men were indicted by a grand jury on rape charges on Thursday. The two cases were separate incidents, one involving a child.

Shawn David Sexton, 36, was indicted on one charge each of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery, while Michael Leon Willoughby, 31, was charged with two counts of rape, aggravated assault by strangulation, and domestic assault.

Sexton was initially arrested on August 20, five days after authorities were summoned to the community park in Robbins to speak to a 12-year-old girl about sexual abuse that had allegedly occurred.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department Detective Abby Duncan at the time, Sexton was confronted by the girl’s mother about what had happened after the girl confided to them, and Sexton told the woman that he was asleep and did not remember.

Willoughby is accused of raping a woman on two occasions in June, while also strangling her.

It is the Independent Herald’s policy to not identify crime victims, nor to identify the relationship of sexual assault victims to their accused perpetrators as an added precaution to protect their identities.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury on Thursday included:

• Cody Ryan Lloyd, indicted on three counts of reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest and reckless driving, stemming from a May 8 incident in which he allegedly fled from Scott County Sheriff’s Department law enforcement officers who were attempting to stop him. Lloyd was also named in a separate indictment for felony evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, violation of the seatbelt law, speeding and failure to maintain lane. Finally, Lloyd was named in a third indictment for failure to appear, stemming from an incident in which he allegedly failed to appear for a scheduled General Sessions Court date in October 2019 after violating an order of protection that had been filed against him.

• William Ray Lawson, 38, was indicted on a single count of aggravated assault by strangulation, stemming from an August incident in which he allegedly strangled a woman.

• Travis William Hord, 47, was indicted on a single count of violation of an order of protection, stemming from an August incident in which he allegedly violated the order of protection that had been put into place on July 1. Hord was also named in a second indictment for another count of violating an order of protection, after allegedly violating that order of protection on July 6.

• Linda Sue Bertram, 55, was indicted on one count each of DUI and violation of the implied consent law, stemming from a July traffic stop in Oneida.

• And, James Anthony Acres, 38, was indicted on two counts of aggravated child abuse, stemming from a July incident in which he allegedly harmed two children.

Grand juries are convened to consider criminal allegations that are presented to them. The grand jury returns a true bill when it determines that sufficient evidence exists to send the matter to trial, and a no-true bill when it determines that such evidence does not exist. An indictment does not represent a criminal conviction and all persons indicted by a grand jury are considered innocent until convicted in criminal court.