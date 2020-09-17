- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott unemployment claims drop below 400
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott unemployment claims drop below 400

By Independent Herald

For the first time since coronavirus shutdowns in March caused unemployment claims to skyrocket, the total number of jobless claims in Scott County has dropped below 400.

The latest data, for the week ending September 12, shows 358 continued claims were filed in Scott County, along with 21 initial claims, according to data from the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

At one point, in late March and through much of April, there were hundreds of initial claims being filed each week, causing the local unemployment rate to soar above 17%.

Since, the jobless rate has settled back into the upper single digits.

According to the Dept. of Labor’s latest official numbers, there were 7,128 people working in July, out of an estimated work force of just over 7,900.

Based on the latest weekly numbers, the 379 unemployment claims filed last week would indicate an actual, current jobless rate of about 5%. The official numbers for August will be released by the state next week.

Statewide, there were 10,771 new unemployment claims filed for the week ending September 12, along with 163,791 continued claims. It was the lowest number of overall claims since March.

The Dept. of Labor paid more than 264,000 unemployment claims last week, totaling more than $141 million.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,405FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,657FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Scott unemployment claims drop below 400

Independent Herald - 0
For the first time since coronavirus shutdowns in March caused unemployment claims to skyrocket, the total number of jobless claims in Scott County has...
Read more
Local News

Anheuser-Busch donates more than 16,000 cans of water to Huntsville Fire Dept.

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Anheuser-Busch and Eagle Distributing Company are teaming up to provide more than 16,400 cans of emergency drinking water to Huntsville Fire Department...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 10

Independent Herald - 0
Reviewing Scott High's big win over Anderson County, with comments from Lady Highlanders coach Eric Henry, previewing tonight's big game between Oneida and Cumberland...
Read more
Local News

Major Ryan Bailey retires after 24 years of military service

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Major Ryan Bailey of the Tennessee Air National Guard was honored in a retirement ceremony on Monday, September 14, with the Meritorious Service...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Anheuser-Busch donates more than 16,000 cans of water to Huntsville Fire Dept.

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Anheuser-Busch and Eagle Distributing Company are teaming up to provide more than 16,400 cans of emergency drinking water to Huntsville Fire Department...
Read more
Local News

Major Ryan Bailey retires after 24 years of military service

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Major Ryan Bailey of the Tennessee Air National Guard was honored in a retirement ceremony on Monday, September 14, with the Meritorious Service...
Read more
Local News

Big South Fork Medical Center to begin rapid testing for coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
Big South Fork Medical Center is ready to begin Covid-19 testing, parent company Rennova Health announced Tuesday. Rennova will also begin rapid-testing for the novel...
Read more
Local News

Helenwood man arrested after falsely claiming a woman was held hostage

Independent Herald - 0
A Helenwood man who three times phoned authorities regarding a woman who was supposedly being held hostage in Oneida was arrested Saturday. Dean A. Ellis,...
Read more
Local News

A taste of the Pacific Northwest

Ben Garrett - 0
The Pacific Northwest is known for its coffeeshops. Former Oregon residents Scott and Kristin McNamara didn't like the way the region was changing — but they do love coffee. After moving to Oneida in search of a place where people's values more closely align with their own, their endeavor is to bring a taste of those Pacific Northwest coffeeshops to their new friends and neighbors.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Photos: Oneida vs. Scott JV soccer (09-10-2020)

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Photos from Scott High vs. Oneida JV soccer at Jane Terry Hoffman Field in Oneida on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Read more

Soccer: Lady Highlanders defeat Anderson County, 2-1, for big district win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — For the seventh time in the eight times Scott High and Anderson County have faced off since the end of the 2017...
Read more

Oneida snaps 5-game skid against Greenback with 21-7 win over Cherokees

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Kolby Morgan rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and Oneida snapped a five-game losing streak against Greenback with a 21-7 win over the...
Read more

Latest News

Scott unemployment claims drop below 400

Local News Independent Herald - 0
For the first time since coronavirus shutdowns in March caused unemployment claims to skyrocket, the total number of jobless claims in Scott County has...
Read more

Anheuser-Busch donates more than 16,000 cans of water to Huntsville Fire Dept.

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Anheuser-Busch and Eagle Distributing Company are teaming up to provide more than 16,400 cans of emergency drinking water to Huntsville Fire Department...
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 10

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Reviewing Scott High's big win over Anderson County, with comments from Lady Highlanders coach Eric Henry, previewing tonight's big game between Oneida and Cumberland...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN