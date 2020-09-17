Scott unemployment claims drop below 400

For the first time since coronavirus shutdowns in March caused unemployment claims to skyrocket, the total number of jobless claims in Scott County has dropped below 400.

The latest data, for the week ending September 12, shows 358 continued claims were filed in Scott County, along with 21 initial claims, according to data from the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

At one point, in late March and through much of April, there were hundreds of initial claims being filed each week, causing the local unemployment rate to soar above 17%.

Since, the jobless rate has settled back into the upper single digits.

According to the Dept. of Labor’s latest official numbers, there were 7,128 people working in July, out of an estimated work force of just over 7,900.

Based on the latest weekly numbers, the 379 unemployment claims filed last week would indicate an actual, current jobless rate of about 5%. The official numbers for August will be released by the state next week.

Statewide, there were 10,771 new unemployment claims filed for the week ending September 12, along with 163,791 continued claims. It was the lowest number of overall claims since March.

The Dept. of Labor paid more than 264,000 unemployment claims last week, totaling more than $141 million.