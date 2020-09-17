- Advertisement -
Updated:

Major Ryan Bailey retires after 24 years of military service

By Independent Herald

Major Ryan Bailey, TNANG, is pictured with his wife, Kelli, and daughter, Allie, at a retirement ceremony on Monday, September 14, 2020.

KNOXVILLE — Major Ryan Bailey of the Tennessee Air National Guard was honored in a retirement ceremony on Monday, September 14, with the Meritorious Service Medal for his service in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Bailey, a graduate of Scott High School and lifelong resident of Robbins, joined the U.S. Air Force straight out of high school in 1996, and was active duty for four years, serving as an aircraft hydraulics mechanic at Pope Air Force Base in Fayetteville, N.C.

After ending active duty in 2000, Bailey joined the Air National Guard as a firefighter. He continued his education and in 2007 received his bachelors of nursing, which allowed him to cross-train and become an officer in the Air Force.

Bailey served as a clinical nurse with the 134th Medical Group at McGhee Tyson National Guard Base in Knoxville. He contributed to the 134th’s “highly effective” rating for Executing the Mission in 2015, and in 2019 the 134th became the only AMC-gained unit to rate a “Highly Effective in a Major Graded Area with zero significant or critical discrepancies wing wide.”

Bailey served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom (the official name for the U.S. global war on terrorism), and Operation Freedom Sentinel (the continuing war on terrorism). He retires with 24 years of service.

State Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Maryville, joined the ceremony to present Bailey with a certification in appreciation of his service.

Presenting the Meritorious Service Medal was Col. Lisa A. Simmons, commander of the 134th Medical Group at McGhee Tyson. An award certificate accompanying the medal stated, “Major Ryan A. Bailey distinguished himself in the performance of outstanding service to the United States while assigned to the 134th Medical Group. His superb leadership was instrumental as he managed complex challenges enhancing the Medical Group’s ability to optimally accomplish their mission.”

The certificate went on to state, “Always putting service before self, (Bailey) worked closely with the Chief of Aerospace Medicine to ensure all medical issues impacting the Wing’s over 1,000 deploying personnel were met in a timely and effective manner during critical mobilization and demobilization periods…his leadership shown brightest through his dedication to the mission and his ability to apply the core value of ‘excellence in all we do’ to every aspect of his duties. His actions have earned him the reputation of being a superior role model and mentor to the people of the Wing. The singularly distinctive accomplishments of Major Bailey culminate a distinguished career in the service of his country and reflect great talent upon himself, the Air National Guard, and the United States Air Force.”

Col. Lisa A. Simmons, commander of the TN Air National Guard’s 134th Medical Group stationed at McGhee Tyson Air Base in Knoxville, presents Major Ryan Bailey with the Meritorious Service Medal at a retirement ceremony on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

