Anheuser-Busch donates more than 16,000 cans of water to Huntsville Fire Dept.

HUNTSVILLE — Anheuser-Busch and Eagle Distributing Company are teaming up to provide more than 16,400 cans of emergency drinking water to Huntsville Fire Department as they prepare for upcoming wildfire relief efforts, the distributing company announced Thursday.

“Eagle Distributing Company is proud to be a part of this donation in Scott County,” the company said. “These volunteers work tirelessly to protect our forests in East Tennessee and this is just a small token of our appreciation. We’re all truly fortunate to live in this area with access to our beautiful mountains.”

The water will be sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s breweries in Cartersville, Ga., and Fort Collins, Co., which periodically pause beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesale partners have provided nearly 83 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

Through their partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council, the national association serving volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch expanded their emergency drinking water program in 2019 to provide critical hydration to volunteer firefighters who are protecting their communities when they need it most. To date, the program has donated over 1.6 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the country to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when responding to wildfires and large incidents.

Anheuser-Busch is home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Busch, as well as a number of regional brands that produce craft beers.

Eagle Distributing was formed in 1983 when Ray Hand, owner and president, purchased the company from Tipton Distributing Company.