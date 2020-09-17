5K costume walk/run added to Fall on the Mall lineup

The coronavirus pandemic has shortened the festival part of the fourth annual Fall on the Mall event, but a 5K for a worthy cause will help fill the void in the morning hours.

At 9 a.m. on the morning of October 24, the Scott County Chamber of Commerce will present the B&W 5K costume walk/run. B&W stands for Bertram & Walker. All proceeds from the 5K will benefit Wayne Bertram and Kellie Walker.

Bertram, of Phillips Dry-Cleaners was diagnosed with stage 4 non-hodgkin’s lymphoma earlier this month. Walker, executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands and owner of The Beautique Tanning & Essentials, was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

The entry fee is $20, and all entrants will receive a t-shirt commemorating the event. The deadline to register is Friday, October 16 (a registration form can be printed here, or obtained from the Scott County Visitor Center on Scott Highway in Huntsville).

The 5K will follow the same route as the Town of Huntsville’s annual New River Run on the 4th of July. Leading the event will be Spiderman, Trinity Smith and Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

Fall on the Mall will officially get underway on the Huntsville Mall on the afternoon of October 24. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, vendor space has been limited and there will be no entertainment or games during the day. However, the most popular events will still take place. The costume contest, presented by Big South Fork Medical Center, will begin at 4 p.m. Trunk-or-treat, which will see several local businesses and organizations participating to provide treats, will begin at 6 p.m. And a free movie under the stars — The Goonies — will begin at 7 p.m.

Entry form (click for a full-size, printable version).