Big South Fork Medical Center to begin rapid testing for coronavirus
Updated:

Big South Fork Medical Center to begin rapid testing for coronavirus

By Independent Herald

Big South Fork Medical Center is ready to begin Covid-19 testing, parent company Rennova Health announced Tuesday.

Rennova will also begin rapid-testing for the novel coronavirus at Jellico Community Center and the CarePlus Clinic that it owns in Williamsburg, Ky.

Rennova entered into an agreement with Abbott Laboratories to install and provide ID NOW testing at each of the facilities. ID NOW provides results in 15 minutes using molecular techniques. The test is approved by the FDA.

“We hope to begin testing later this month at all three facilities as we await delivery of the cartridges for the new equipment,” Rennova marketing director Rebecca Lagan said. “Once fully implemented, patients may come to the facilities at their own wish or with a doctor’s order for the testing and leave with a result.”

Lagan said the testing capability is one of several upgrades Rennova has completed.

“We just finished installation of new digital panels in our x-ray rooms and portable x-ray units, allowing full digital imaging for both modalities at Big South Fork Medical Center and Jellico Medical Center,” she said. “We have also accepted delivery of our upgraded ultrasound machines at both hospitals and once installed, will allow us to provide higher quality ultrasound images for our patients while expanding our ultrasound capabilities and service offering.”

Jellico Medical Center recently added a 64-slice CT scanner, as well.

“We are committed to helping these facilities grow and providing healthcare to the communities we serve,” Lagan said.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

