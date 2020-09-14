- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky In the aftermath of Sally, a taste of fall
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

In the aftermath of Sally, a taste of fall

By Ben Garrett

In the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, much cooler weather appears to be on tap for this weekend, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. It’s going to be quite a change from the weather we experienced this past weekend, when temperatures were in the upper 80s on Saturday.

Sally will make landfall along the Gulf Coast early Tuesday, then gradually weaken to a tropical depression as she begins her tour of the Deep South, eventually exiting through the Carolinas later this week. At one point, it appeared that much of East Tennessee — including the northern Cumberland Plateau — would see several inches of rainfall from the cyclone’s remnants. Now it appears that most people north and west of the mountains won’t see any rain from the hurricane, as it tracks further south than initially anticipated.

The latest guidance from both the GFS and the Euro global weather models leave the northern plateau high and dry as the tropical depression passes well to the southeast on Thursday and Friday. Not that anyone is complaining about that; we’ve had quite a bit of rain lately and we’re not hurting in that department.

There will be rain chances Thursday afternoon, however, as a cold front approaches from the west. And that’s going to be what delivers us a shot of cooler air for the weekend. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a 70% chance of rain showers on Thursday and a 60% chance Thursday night. But the latest model estimates are rather meager in terms of overall precipitation.

In fact, the next two weeks are suddenly looking quite dry. That’s not unexpected for this time of year; fall is our dry season, especially the last half of September and October. And it had been apparent for several days that we would dry out after the remnants of Hurricane Sally were out of the way. Now that it appears Sally will stay far enough south to not spread any appreciable rainfall this far north, the outlook is even drier.

In the aftermath of Friday’s cold front, beautiful weather looks to take shape for Saturday. In fact, we should get a jump-start on the taste of fall just in time for Friday night’s football homecomings at Oneida and Scott High. It’s going to feel like football weather, with highs maybe only getting into the upper 60s, and temps likely dropping into the upper 50s during the games. With a northwest breeze delivering lower humidity levels and cold air advection, it’s going to feel quite nice — jacket weather, even.

That theme will continue into Saturday, with highs struggling to get into the 70s. In fact, we could experience our first 40s of the season around sunrise Saturday morning. There are some models that drop us to just below 50 degrees once temps have bottomed out late Friday night. In fact, the National Weather Service is going a little aggressive with its forecast, and is predicting a low of 48 Friday night (after a high of 69 during the day on Friday).

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Unfortunately, this taste of fall won’t last, as we’ll start a warming trend on Sunday. But it doesn’t look as though we’ll get as hot as we have been the last couple of weeks. We might get back to 80 degrees by the middle of next week, but it currently looks as if that’s about as warm as we’ll get for the next couple of weeks, as summer finally starts to break down.

We’ll see how all of that pans out. Mother nature has already fooled us once this fall. Remember when we were getting ready for colder-than-normal early September weather? That didn’t exactly pan out. And the tropics remain extremely active. There are five — yes, five — named storms in the Atlantic at this moment, and a couple of other areas of investigation that could become tropical cyclones. If those storms take the right path and are strong enough, they can really pump up atmospheric ridging over the Southeastern U.S., leading to warmer-than-usual weather for us. Hopefully that won’t happen.

For now, at least, it appears that high temperatures in the 70s and low temperatures in the 50s will be the general rule for the next couple of weeks. There’s a chance that we see a more significant cooldown in about 10 days (towards the end of next week). That’s a little far out to be speculating on right now, but summer is definitely transitioning to fall before our very eyes.

- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,396FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,657FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

In the aftermath of Sally, a taste of fall

Ben Garrett - 0
In the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, much cooler weather appears to be on tap for this weekend, with highs in the low 70s and...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: September 17, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Oneida

Oneida snaps 5-game skid against Greenback with 21-7 win over Cherokees

Independent Herald - 0
Kolby Morgan rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and Oneida snapped a five-game losing streak against Greenback with a 21-7 win over the...
Read more
Scott

Grainger spoils Scott’s home opener, 24-0

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High head coach Josh Terry didn’t mince words after the Highlanders’ 24-0 loss to Grainger on Friday. “They beat us. And they...
Read more

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

What happened to our big cool-down?

Ben Garrett - 0
On August 30, I wrote that a taste of fall was likely in store in about a week, with high temps dropping into the...
Read more
Weather

A preview of fall is likely lurking a week away

Ben Garrett - 0
For well over a week, it has appeared likely that an unusually cool air mass will settle over the Mid-South region at some point...
Read more
Local News

Heavy rain is expected Friday night due to Hurricane Laura

Independent Herald - 0
The remnants of Hurricane Laura will impact the East Tennessee region, including the northern Cumberland Plateau, Friday evening and overnight into early Saturday, with...
Read more
Weather

Wet weather pattern will soon be history

Ben Garrett - 0
Friday dawned with yet another threat of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, as an upper level low pressure system that has been stationed over...
Read more
Local News

A summer weather pattern is beginning to set up

Independent Herald - 0
The northern Cumberland Plateau is just 48 hours removed from damaging frosts and record-setting cold temperatures, but a summer-like pattern is beginning to take...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Grainger spoils Scott’s home opener, 24-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High head coach Josh Terry didn’t mince words after the Highlanders’ 24-0 loss to Grainger on Friday. “They beat us. And they...
Read more

Morgan County attorney suspended by state

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — The Supreme Court of Tennessee on Friday temporarily suspended Andrew N. Hall from the practice of law after finding that Hall failed...
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 8

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Talking about Tuesday night's soccer games between Oneida-Anderson County and Scott-Cumberland Gap. Plus, previewing Friday's football games between Scott-Grainger and Oneida-Greenback.
Read more

Latest News

In the aftermath of Sally, a taste of fall

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
In the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, much cooler weather appears to be on tap for this weekend, with highs in the low 70s and...
Read more

E-Edition: September 17, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Oneida snaps 5-game skid against Greenback with 21-7 win over Cherokees

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Kolby Morgan rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and Oneida snapped a five-game losing streak against Greenback with a 21-7 win over the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN