Grainger spoils Scott’s home opener, 24-0

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High head coach Josh Terry didn’t mince words after the Highlanders’ 24-0 loss to Grainger on Friday.

“They beat us. And they deserved it,” Terry said. “I felt more dominated tonight than we were a week ago (against Alcoa), which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense from an effort standpoint. Going forward obviously we’ve got to address some things there.”

The Grizzlies spoiled the Highlanders’ home opener by putting touchdowns on the board in each of the game’s final three quarters, while holding Scott High scoreless.

The Highlanders had three turnovers and just 114 yards of total offense. Grainger’s all-state quarterback, Dawson Holt, had more than that by himself, rushing for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“They’re a good football team,” Terry said of Grainger. “Just a bunch of tough, physical farm kids that will get after your tail. (But) for some reason I felt like we were more ready to fight Alcoa than we were ready to fight these guys.”

One week earlier, the Highlanders traveled to Alcoa and, although losing to the five-time defending state champion, 38-0, came away feeling good about themselves — and for good reason. Scott High gave up fewer points to Alcoa than the Tornadoes had ever scored in 13 games against the Highlanders. Terry complimented his team’s effort after the game. Standing toe-to-toe against powerful Alcoa may have given the Highlanders a bit of bravado, he indicated after Friday’s game.

“We came out here and our guys were a little high and a little cocky, thinking we were just gonna come out here and walk the dog,” he said. “And Grainger came in here ready to punch us in the mouth.”

While the Highlanders had trouble moving the football consistently against Alcoa, that was expected against what is likely the best defense in Tennessee Class 3A football. Less expected was Scott High’s struggle moving the football consistently against Grainger — even though the Grizzlies are a playoff team in Class 4A and limited the Highlanders to a single touchdown a year ago.

The story of the game was both turnovers and penalties.

“Penalties killed us,” Terry said. “Obviously it’s going to be a ground-and-pound, three-and-a-half-yards pace of trying to get first downs and the penalties make that hard.”

William Young led Scott High’s offense, with 48 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Alex Chambers added 33 yards on 11 carries. River Gray had the Highlanders’ only two receptions.

Defensively, Scott High was led by Cannon Vanhook’s eight tackles. Nolan Cotton added six tackles.

Scott High’s defense had some impressive stands at times, battling Grainger’s exceptionally good field position through much of the first half. The stands included a fierce stop inside the red zone to end the first half.

But Grainger was able to do just enough. Holt scored on a 23-yard run in the second quarter, and the backbreaker was an 89-yard gallop early in the fourth quarter. In between, Hunter McBee scored on a 16-yard pass in the third quarter.

The Grizzlies’ Kaden Cardoza was a disrupted defensively, with both an interception and a fumble recovery.

Scott High got the ball as deep as Grainger’s 31-yard-line in the second quarter, but a fumble killed the drive. In the third quarter, Scott got to the Grainger 28-yard-line before the Grizzlies stopped the drive on downs. The Highlanders got inside the 10-yard-line in the fourth quarter, but again Grainger stopped them on downs.

Despite the tough night in a game Scott felt it was good enough to win, Terry said afterwards that the mistakes can be corrected.

“At the end of the day, I know what kind of locker room that is,” he said. “I know how they’ll take this and respond to it. They’ll strap it up at practice and clock in. The coaches will bring their lunch pails and be ready to straighten this out. I wouldn’t trade anybody in that locker room. We have good leadership. We just have to get better at handling moments like this.

“The base level of it is I have got to do a better job of getting those guys in tune for game time,” he added. “One thing that’s never gonna get accused is that I won’t work on something. Going forward, I don’t have any lost confidence in who they are.”