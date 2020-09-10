- Advertisement -
IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 8

By Independent Herald

Talking about Tuesday night’s soccer games between Oneida-Anderson County and Scott-Cumberland Gap. Plus, previewing Friday’s football games between Scott-Grainger and Oneida-Greenback.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

