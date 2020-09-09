- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Soccer: Cumberland Gap scores twice late to escape Scott High with win
SportsScott
Updated:

Soccer: Cumberland Gap scores twice late to escape Scott High with win

By Independent Herald

Zoey Terry scored two goals for Scott High during the Lady Highlanders’ non-district game against Cumberland Gap on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 | Ben Garrett/IH

HUNTSVILLE — Zoey Terry scored a goal in either half, and for the longest time it looked as though Scott High was going to avenge one of its few regular season losses last year.

But then Cumberland Gap captured the momentum late, scoring two goals in the final five minutes to escape with a 3-2 win.

“I told the girls I was not upset with them, not mad at anybody or anything like that,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said after the game. “The effort was there tonight. It was one of those games we have to learn from.”

Terry scored her first goal a little less than midway through the first half, an almost mirror image of her first goal of the season against Oliver Springs.

“Zoey Terry was a beast tonight,” Henry said. “That was a beautiful first goal.”

The Lady Highlanders generally controlled possession in the first half and had additional looks at the goal that didn’t pan out. The second half saw Cumberland Gap enter with renewed energy and effort, and the Panthers scored a tying goal early to even the game at 1-1.

But then Scott High seemed to recapture the momentum, and Terry scored a back-door goal on a cross from fellow sophomore Chloe Tucker to give the Lady Highlanders the lead back.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“Chloe did exactly what we talked about at halftime,” Henry said. “She took it all the way deep, Zoey stopped herself, settled, and all she had to do was turn her foot. Easy goal.”

Cumberland Gap had an opportunity to tie the game on a whistle in the box. It marked the second consecutive game that saw goalkeeper Allie Bailey called for a penalty while scrambling for a loose ball — both by the same official, and both calls leaving plenty of people scratching their heads.

“For the last two games, Allie Bailey has got PKs called on her and I don’t understand why,” Henry said. “She’s coming out and playing the ball. I don’t understand.”

Cumberland Gap missed the PK, but scored on a later PK after a penalty was committed in the box to tie the game.

At that point, the Panthers had all the momentum, and they scored the game-winning goal moments later.

“I’ve always talked about the forwards having to settle on themselves and touch it into the net. Those two goals in the back were because we didn’t settle ourselves,” Henry said. “When they got the PK, it was because we didn’t settle ourselves. We were frantic. It was like our hair was on fire. We were just kicking and whaling as opposed to just settling and getting the ball out and up.

“I’ve got veteran girls back there,” he added. “They know. It’s just competition. When you’re playing that hard, I understand it. But when you’ve played four years, you should also know, ‘I gotta settle myself.'”

But it wasn’t all on the defense, Henry said; his defenders were winded late because the offense wasn’t sustaining possession on the opposite end.

“We couldn’t maintain prolonged, sustained, effective offense,” he said. “So it’s repeated balls across the half line. When that happens, the defense is gonna make a mistake. That’s the way we play: we try to put the pressure on and let the defense make mistakes.”

Henry credited the play of seniors Julia Butts and Rylee Cotton. Cotton played the game under the weather.

The Lady Highlanders played without two key contributors, sophomores Olivia Rector and Abby Reynolds. Rector is nursing a foot injury and is expected back next week; Reynolds is likely out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Cumberland Gap will host Oneida next week in a game that will likely be for the regular season District 3-A championship.

“We played hard; we just didn’t play smart when it was really, really important,” Henry said.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,393FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,655FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Anderson County scores a pair of goals early, then hangs on for win over Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Anderson County put two scores on the board in the first half, then withstood a second half push from Oneida to escape with...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Cumberland Gap scores twice late to escape Scott High with win

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Zoey Terry scored a goal in either half, and for the longest time it looked as though Scott High was going to...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 7

Independent Herald - 0
Talking about the play of Oneida's linebackers, Kolby Morgan's big night and other things that stood out in the Indians' win over Wartburg. Also,...
Read more
Region/State

Morgan County attorney suspended by state

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — The Supreme Court of Tennessee on Friday temporarily suspended Andrew N. Hall from the practice of law after finding that Hall failed...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Highlanders come up short, but go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Alcoa

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — One thing coaches across every level of the game are quicker to say than just about anything else: “There are no moral...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High coasts to 8-1 win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — No contest. That was, perhaps, the only way to sum up Scott High's 8-1 win in their first District 5-AA game that counted...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — Scott High's eight-game unbeaten streak against the school that is arguably its biggest rival across all sports came to an end here...
Read more
Scott

Photos: Scott vs. Kingston (08-25-2020)

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders: ‘It’s all about expectations’

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — This is the 2020 team preview for the Scott Lady Highlanders. The Oneida Lady Indians have not yet been available for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

‘My goal is to push more than I ever have’

Features Ben Garrett - 0
Trinity Smith knows about pushing the limits of what the body can physically endure. The last couple of years of the 9/11 Memorial Run...
Read more

Update: Authorities locate missing teen

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced just after 10 p.m. Wednesday evening that a missing 15-year-old who had been the subject of a...
Read more

Sheriff’s Department seeks help with finding missing teen

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is enlisting the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday...
Read more

Latest News

Anderson County scores a pair of goals early, then hangs on for win over Oneida

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Anderson County put two scores on the board in the first half, then withstood a second half push from Oneida to escape with...
Read more

Soccer: Cumberland Gap scores twice late to escape Scott High with win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Zoey Terry scored a goal in either half, and for the longest time it looked as though Scott High was going to...
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 7

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Talking about the play of Oneida's linebackers, Kolby Morgan's big night and other things that stood out in the Indians' win over Wartburg. Also,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN