Updated:

Morgan County attorney suspended by state

By Independent Herald

WARTBURG — The Supreme Court of Tennessee on Friday temporarily suspended Andrew N. Hall from the practice of law after finding that Hall failed to respond to the Board of Professional Responsibility concerning a complaint of misconduct.

Section 12.3 of Supreme Court Rule 9 provides for the immediate summary suspension of an attorney’s license to practice law if an attorney fails to respond to a complaint of misconduct.

Hall is immediately precluded from accepting any new cases and must cease representing existing clients by October 4. After October 4, Hall can not use any indicia of lawyer, legal assistant or law clerk, nor maintain a presence where the practice of law is conducted. Hall is required to notify all clients being represented in pending matters, as well as co-counsel and opposing counsel, of the Supreme Court’s order suspending his law license. He’s also required to deliver to clients any papers or property to which they are entitled.

In order to have his law license reinstated, Hall will be ordered to comply with the requirements of Rule 9.

The suspension will remain in effect until dissoution or modification by the Supreme Court. Hall can also request dissolution or modification of the suspension by petitioning the court.

Independent Herald
