- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Helenwood man arrested after falsely claiming a woman was held hostage
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Helenwood man arrested after falsely claiming a woman was held hostage

By Independent Herald

A Helenwood man who three times phoned authorities regarding a woman who was supposedly being held hostage in Oneida was arrested Saturday.

Dean A. Ellis, 54, of Helenwood, was charged with filing a false report and using 911 in a non-emergency situation when he was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Investigator Toby Jeffers, Ellis is accused of calling OPD dispatchers to tell them that a woman was being held hostage at Slaven’s Trailer Park in Oneida. Jeffers and OPD Officer Rachael Thomas went to the trailer park and met the woman, who told them that she was not being held against her will, the warrant stated. The woman told officers that Ellis was harassing her and would not leave her alone.

Armed with that information, Jeffers and Thomas drove to the Oneida motel where Ellis was staying and advised him to stop calling the woman because she did not want anything to do with him.

Shortly after officers left the motel, Ellis allegedly phoned dispatchers at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to say that the woman was being held hostage and that OPD was refusing to do anything about the situation.

Contacted by the county, Jeffers and Thomas went back to the motel and warned Dean to stop calling and filing false reports.

Again, officers had not been gone from the motel long, according to the warrant, before Ellis phoned 911 to report that he had gone to the trailer park, and the man who was holding the woman hostage had held a gun to his head. However, a witness told police that Ellis had not left the motel.

At that point, Ellis was taken into custody and transported to the Scott County Justice Center for booking procedures.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,390FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,655FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Region/State

Morgan County attorney suspended by state

Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — The Supreme Court of Tennessee on Friday temporarily suspended Andrew N. Hall from the practice of law after finding that Hall failed...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: September 10, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Local News

Helenwood man arrested after falsely claiming a woman was held hostage

Independent Herald - 0
A Helenwood man who three times phoned authorities regarding a woman who was supposedly being held hostage in Oneida was arrested Saturday. Dean A. Ellis,...
Read more
Local News

A taste of the Pacific Northwest

Ben Garrett - 0
The Pacific Northwest is known for its coffeeshops. Former Oregon residents Scott and Kristin McNamara didn't like the way the region was changing — but they do love coffee. After moving to Oneida in search of a place where people's values more closely align with their own, their endeavor is to bring a taste of those Pacific Northwest coffeeshops to their new friends and neighbors.
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

A taste of the Pacific Northwest

Ben Garrett - 0
The Pacific Northwest is known for its coffeeshops. Former Oregon residents Scott and Kristin McNamara didn't like the way the region was changing — but they do love coffee. After moving to Oneida in search of a place where people's values more closely align with their own, their endeavor is to bring a taste of those Pacific Northwest coffeeshops to their new friends and neighbors.
Read more
Local News

New data reveals 12 Scott Countians have been hospitalized with Covid-19; active cases drop to 10

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's number of active Covid-19 cases has plummeted, after Tennessee radically changed the way it is reporting data related to novel coronavirus. There are...
Read more
Local News

Update: Authorities locate missing teen

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced just after 10 p.m. Wednesday evening that a missing 15-year-old who had been the subject of a...
Read more
Local News

Sheriff’s Department seeks help with finding missing teen

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is enlisting the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday...
Read more
Local News

An extra foot of water: Through August, 2020 is one of the wettest years on record

Independent Herald - 0
If it seems to you that 2020 has featured more cloudy and overcast days than normal, you aren't alone, and you aren't wrong. As August...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Student-athlete digital subscriptions

Uncategorized Independent Herald - 0
As a way of saying "thank you" for the extra work that they put in to represent their school after the academic day is...
Read more

E-Edition: September 3, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Kolby Morgan powers Oneida to 42-6 win over Wartburg in Region 2-2A opener

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Like many other high schools in an era of pandemic uncertainty, Oneida celebrated its senior night early, honoring its seniors before the start of...
Read more

Latest News

Morgan County attorney suspended by state

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
WARTBURG — The Supreme Court of Tennessee on Friday temporarily suspended Andrew N. Hall from the practice of law after finding that Hall failed...
Read more

E-Edition: September 10, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Helenwood man arrested after falsely claiming a woman was held hostage

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Helenwood man who three times phoned authorities regarding a woman who was supposedly being held hostage in Oneida was arrested Saturday. Dean A. Ellis,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN