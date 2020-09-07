Helenwood man arrested after falsely claiming a woman was held hostage

A Helenwood man who three times phoned authorities regarding a woman who was supposedly being held hostage in Oneida was arrested Saturday.

Dean A. Ellis, 54, of Helenwood, was charged with filing a false report and using 911 in a non-emergency situation when he was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Investigator Toby Jeffers, Ellis is accused of calling OPD dispatchers to tell them that a woman was being held hostage at Slaven’s Trailer Park in Oneida. Jeffers and OPD Officer Rachael Thomas went to the trailer park and met the woman, who told them that she was not being held against her will, the warrant stated. The woman told officers that Ellis was harassing her and would not leave her alone.

Armed with that information, Jeffers and Thomas drove to the Oneida motel where Ellis was staying and advised him to stop calling the woman because she did not want anything to do with him.

Shortly after officers left the motel, Ellis allegedly phoned dispatchers at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to say that the woman was being held hostage and that OPD was refusing to do anything about the situation.

Contacted by the county, Jeffers and Thomas went back to the motel and warned Dean to stop calling and filing false reports.

Again, officers had not been gone from the motel long, according to the warrant, before Ellis phoned 911 to report that he had gone to the trailer park, and the man who was holding the woman hostage had held a gun to his head. However, a witness told police that Ellis had not left the motel.

At that point, Ellis was taken into custody and transported to the Scott County Justice Center for booking procedures.