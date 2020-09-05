Student-athlete digital subscriptions

As a way of saying “thank you” for the extra work that they put in to represent their school after the academic day is through, the Independent Herald is offering a free, 6-month, digital subscription (does not include the print edition of the newspaper by mail) for any local student-athlete currently enrolled in high school and on a sports team roster (including cheerleading and marching band).

The digital subscriptions include unlimited access to all digital content on ihoneida.com, including sports stories, sports photos and sports statistics that are posted to the website. There is no obligation, no strings attached.

Like all newspapers, the IH derives a significant portion of its operating revenue from subscriptions. Therefore, we ask that you not share your login credentials. For parents, alumni and other supporters, low-cost digital subscriptions are available for $17 per year or $1.99 per month.

To sign up for a free student-athlete subscription, please fill out the form below and allow 24 to 48 hours for the subscription to be set up. You will receive an email with login information. If you do not receive an email, please check your email’s spam folder. If you have not received an email, please contact subscriptions@ihoneida.com.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.