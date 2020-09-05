- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Highlanders come up short, but go 'toe-to-toe' with Alcoa
SportsScott
Updated:

Highlanders come up short, but go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Alcoa

By Independent Herald

Scott High defenders — led by Brady Strunk and Micah Owens — swarm an Alcoa ballcarrier during a game against the Tornadoes on Friday, September 4, 2020 | Matt Boyatt/IH

ALCOA — One thing coaches across every level of the game are quicker to say than just about anything else: “There are no moral victories in football.”

Especially when it’s a region game that counts towards playoff standings, the only victory that matters in football is the one on the scoreboard. That’s perhaps even more true when one team manages to shut out the opposing team. And, yet, Scott High left Alcoa with reason to hold its head high after a 38-0 loss to the Tornadoes on Friday.

The Highlanders, undersized and out-manned with 30-something players on its roster, stood eyeball-to-eyeball with the winners of the last five state championships in Tennessee Class 3A football. And they didn’t flinch.

“I cannot in good conscience not applaud the leadership and effort of the way those guys played tonight,” Scott High coach Josh Terry said of his team’s effort in the Region 2-3A opener.

The 38 points scored by Alcoa were the fewest the Tornadoes have scored against the Highlanders in 13 games, since the two teams became region opponents in 2009.

Scott High forced Alcoa to settle for a field goal on its first drive after its defense bowed its back in the red zone, and senior Caleb Jeffers recorded a big sack.

Later, in the second quarter, River Gray — another senior — intercepted a pass to thwart an Alcoa scoring attempt.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“They’re Alcoa,” Terry said. “Our guys lined up and played. Obviously we have some stuff to sharpen up on, but from an effort standpoint I’m flattered by the guts, the way my guys went toe-to-toe with the best in Tennessee.”

One week earlier, Alcoa put up 55 points in a shutout win over Austin-East. They also scored 35 in the season-opener against Blackman, a Class 6A team that finished in the quarterfinals of the state’s largest classification last season.

By the end of the night, the Tornadoes had won with a running clock in the fourth quarter. But they knew they had been in a ballgame.

Will Young breaks through an arm tackle and looks for running room during Scott High’s game at Alcoa on Friday, September 4, 2020 | Matt Boyatt/IH

“We were expecting a win, but they came prepared, and we weren’t really ready for that,” Alcoa quarterback Zach Lunsford told The Daily Times.

Offensively, Alcoa’s defense did Alcoa things, making yards difficult to come by for the Highlanders. The Tornadoes have given up only one touchdown through 12 quarters of play this season, and the Highlanders accumulated only 40 yards during Friday’s game.

However, there were bright spots in the second and fourth quarters. The Highlanders got the ball across midfield and into Alcoa territory in the second quarter before eventually being forced to punt. They strung together first downs in a drive to start the fourth quarter, as well.

Sophomore William Young finished the game with 51 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

“I think defensively it’s probably the fastest defense in high school that I’ve watched,” Terry said. “They’re not very friendly. Everyone knows who Alcoa is. But this one in particular is fast. I’m flattered by my guys as far as the effort goes. Defensively, they’ve got a bunch of guys that are going to play college football and big-time college football. We went toe-to-toe with them and took our punches.

“If you know (Alcoa coach) Gary Rankin, he’s sincere pretty much 100% of the time, whether you like it or disagree with it or whatever,” Terry added. “And he was complementary of our boys. That means a lot, coming from him.”

The Highlanders will next face Grainger on September 11. It’ll be the home opener at Highlander Stadium, and Terry said he and his team are excited to be in a friendly environment. And, he said, the Alcoa game will have them battle-tested.

“Whatever happens, you want your guys to know they’re going toe-to-toe with the best in Tennessee,” he said. “From that standpoint, how are you going to approach Kingston? How are you going to approach Northview and Gatlinburg and everybody else? But from a nerves standpoint, what have you got to be afraid of when you’ve seen the worst of the worst?”

Complete game stats: Scott vs. Alcoa

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,390FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,653FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Highlanders come up short, but go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Alcoa

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — One thing coaches across every level of the game are quicker to say than just about anything else: “There are no moral...
Read more
Oneida

Kolby Morgan powers Oneida to 42-6 win over Wartburg in Region 2-2A opener

Independent Herald - 0
Like many other high schools in an era of pandemic uncertainty, Oneida celebrated its senior night early, honoring its seniors before the start of...
Read more
Local News

New data reveals 12 Scott Countians have been hospitalized with Covid-19; active cases drop to 10

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's number of active Covid-19 cases has plummeted, after Tennessee radically changed the way it is reporting data related to novel coronavirus. There are...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High coasts to 8-1 win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — No contest. That was, perhaps, the only way to sum up Scott High's 8-1 win in their first District 5-AA game that counted...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Soccer: Scott High coasts to 8-1 win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — No contest. That was, perhaps, the only way to sum up Scott High's 8-1 win in their first District 5-AA game that counted...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott falls to Kingston, 1-0

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — Scott High's eight-game unbeaten streak against the school that is arguably its biggest rival across all sports came to an end here...
Read more
Scott

Photos: Scott vs. Kingston (08-25-2020)

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders: ‘It’s all about expectations’

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — This is the 2020 team preview for the Scott Lady Highlanders. The Oneida Lady Indians have not yet been available for...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent

Independent Herald - 0
Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Highlanders come up short, but go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Alcoa

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — One thing coaches across every level of the game are quicker to say than just about anything else: “There are no moral...
Read more

Kolby Morgan powers Oneida to 42-6 win over Wartburg in Region 2-2A opener

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Like many other high schools in an era of pandemic uncertainty, Oneida celebrated its senior night early, honoring its seniors before the start of...
Read more

S.R. 456 is the only state paving project on the calendar for 2021

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Motorists eager for U.S. Hwy. 27 to be paved through Huntsville will have to wait at least another year. The TN Dept. of Transportation has...
Read more

Latest News

Highlanders come up short, but go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Alcoa

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — One thing coaches across every level of the game are quicker to say than just about anything else: “There are no moral...
Read more

Kolby Morgan powers Oneida to 42-6 win over Wartburg in Region 2-2A opener

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Like many other high schools in an era of pandemic uncertainty, Oneida celebrated its senior night early, honoring its seniors before the start of...
Read more

New data reveals 12 Scott Countians have been hospitalized with Covid-19; active cases drop to 10

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's number of active Covid-19 cases has plummeted, after Tennessee radically changed the way it is reporting data related to novel coronavirus. There are...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN