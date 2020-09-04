- Advertisement -
Home News Local News New data reveals 12 Scott Countians have been hospitalized with Covid-19; active...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

New data reveals 12 Scott Countians have been hospitalized with Covid-19; active cases drop to 10

By Independent Herald

Tennessee’s active coronavirus cases as of Friday, September 4, 2020, one day after the TN Dept. of Health made a drastic change to the way recovered cases are calculated.

Scott County’s number of active Covid-19 cases has plummeted, after Tennessee radically changed the way it is reporting data related to novel coronavirus.

There are now just 10 active cases in Scott County, down from 49 overnight, after the TN Dept. of Health implemented its new reporting procedures on Thursday. With the change, Scott County is tied for the second-fewest active cases in the state. Tiny Hancock County has just two active cases.

The Dept. of Health said it is “improving the format” for reporting Covid-19 data by updating the way some metrics are calculated. The biggest change involves the reporting of “inactive and recovered” cases rather than just recovered cases.

An inactive or recovered case will be any Covid-19 case that is 14 days or more beyond the onset of illness.

“This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of Covid-19, as recent data from the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention show most patients with Covid-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days,” the agency said.

Prior to Thursday, the Dept. of Health considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

Even though there are only 10 cases being listed as active in Scott County, there have been seven new cases reported in the past 48 hours. Scott County is up to 163 cases of coronavirus overall.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

For the first time on Thursday, the Dept. of Health began revealing how many people have been hospitalized on the county level. In Scott County, 12 of the 163 cases, or 7.3%, have required hospitalization.

That’s higher than the statetwide rate, where 4.5% of all cases have required hospitalization.

There have been 32 hospitalizations in Anderson County, 16 in Campbell County, 11 in Fentress County, 4 in Morgan County and none in Pickett County.

With the changes implemented Thursday by the Dept. of Health, the number of active cases plummeted to 16,163 statewide, fewer than half the number of active cases a day earlier.

The number of active cases stands at 69 in Anderson County, 34 in Campbell County, 44 in Morgan County, 105 in Fentress County and 23 in Pickett County.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,386FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,653FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

New data reveals 12 Scott Countians have been hospitalized with Covid-19; active cases drop to 10

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's number of active Covid-19 cases has plummeted, after Tennessee radically changed the way it is reporting data related to novel coronavirus. There are...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High coasts to 8-1 win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — No contest. That was, perhaps, the only way to sum up Scott High's 8-1 win in their first District 5-AA game that counted...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida dominates Harriman, earns mercy rule shutout

Independent Herald - 0
Sophomore Alexea Jones turned in the first hat trick of her career, and Oneida scored six quick goals in the second half of a...
Read more
Region/State

LaFollette mayor arrested following TBI probe

Independent Herald - 0
JACKSBORO — The mayor of LaFollette has been arrested following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller's Office,...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Update: Authorities locate missing teen

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced just after 10 p.m. Wednesday evening that a missing 15-year-old who had been the subject of a...
Read more
Local News

Sheriff’s Department seeks help with finding missing teen

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is enlisting the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday...
Read more
Local News

An extra foot of water: Through August, 2020 is one of the wettest years on record

Independent Herald - 0
If it seems to you that 2020 has featured more cloudy and overcast days than normal, you aren't alone, and you aren't wrong. As August...
Read more
Local News

S.R. 456 is the only state paving project on the calendar for 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Motorists eager for U.S. Hwy. 27 to be paved through Huntsville will have to wait at least another year. The TN Dept. of Transportation has...
Read more
Local News

Plateau Electric crews assist with Hurricane Laura recovery in Louisiana

Independent Herald - 0
A team of eight employees from Plateau Electric Cooperative are assisting with Hurricane Laura relief efforts in southwest Louisiana. Laura made landfall Thursday morning as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

S.R. 456 is the only state paving project on the calendar for 2021

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Motorists eager for U.S. Hwy. 27 to be paved through Huntsville will have to wait at least another year. The TN Dept. of Transportation has...
Read more

An extra foot of water: Through August, 2020 is one of the wettest years on record

Local News Independent Herald - 0
If it seems to you that 2020 has featured more cloudy and overcast days than normal, you aren't alone, and you aren't wrong. As August...
Read more

LaFollette mayor arrested following TBI probe

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
JACKSBORO — The mayor of LaFollette has been arrested following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Comptroller's Office,...
Read more

Latest News

New data reveals 12 Scott Countians have been hospitalized with Covid-19; active cases drop to 10

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's number of active Covid-19 cases has plummeted, after Tennessee radically changed the way it is reporting data related to novel coronavirus. There are...
Read more

Soccer: Scott High coasts to 8-1 win over Clinton

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — No contest. That was, perhaps, the only way to sum up Scott High's 8-1 win in their first District 5-AA game that counted...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida dominates Harriman, earns mercy rule shutout

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Sophomore Alexea Jones turned in the first hat trick of her career, and Oneida scored six quick goals in the second half of a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN