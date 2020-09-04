New data reveals 12 Scott Countians have been hospitalized with Covid-19; active cases drop to 10

Scott County’s number of active Covid-19 cases has plummeted, after Tennessee radically changed the way it is reporting data related to novel coronavirus.

There are now just 10 active cases in Scott County, down from 49 overnight, after the TN Dept. of Health implemented its new reporting procedures on Thursday. With the change, Scott County is tied for the second-fewest active cases in the state. Tiny Hancock County has just two active cases.

The Dept. of Health said it is “improving the format” for reporting Covid-19 data by updating the way some metrics are calculated. The biggest change involves the reporting of “inactive and recovered” cases rather than just recovered cases.

An inactive or recovered case will be any Covid-19 case that is 14 days or more beyond the onset of illness.

“This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infectious period of Covid-19, as recent data from the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention show most patients with Covid-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days,” the agency said.

Prior to Thursday, the Dept. of Health considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.

Even though there are only 10 cases being listed as active in Scott County, there have been seven new cases reported in the past 48 hours. Scott County is up to 163 cases of coronavirus overall.

For the first time on Thursday, the Dept. of Health began revealing how many people have been hospitalized on the county level. In Scott County, 12 of the 163 cases, or 7.3%, have required hospitalization.

That’s higher than the statetwide rate, where 4.5% of all cases have required hospitalization.

There have been 32 hospitalizations in Anderson County, 16 in Campbell County, 11 in Fentress County, 4 in Morgan County and none in Pickett County.

With the changes implemented Thursday by the Dept. of Health, the number of active cases plummeted to 16,163 statewide, fewer than half the number of active cases a day earlier.

The number of active cases stands at 69 in Anderson County, 34 in Campbell County, 44 in Morgan County, 105 in Fentress County and 23 in Pickett County.