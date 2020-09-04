Kolby Morgan powers Oneida to 42-6 win over Wartburg in Region 2-2A opener

Like many other high schools in an era of pandemic uncertainty, Oneida celebrated its senior night early, honoring its seniors before the start of its first home game of the season against Wartburg on Friday.

Kolby Morgan did the honorary walk-through with his father. Then he went out and ran over Wartburg.

The senior finished with 294 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on senior night, providing more than enough firepower to propel the Indians to a win in their Region 2-2A opener.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Morgan’s night was that he accumulated those stats in just over one half of play. He only played one snap in the second half: A 74-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

It was Morgan’s third rushing touchdown of the night, as he averaged 15.5 yards per carry and finished with 155 yards on just three carries. He also caught a pass for an 85-yard score, and had 54 yards on two punt returns.

Oneida dominated the game, finishing with 373 yards of offense to Wartburg’s 116. With the exception of a penalty near the end of the first half, the Bulldogs did not get across the 50 in the first two quarters except for the game’s second offensive series, which saw Wartburg threaten before Elijah Phillips picked off a pass on the goal line. The Bulldogs put together their only scoring drive late in the third quarter, after the Indians began to substitute heavily on defense.

Despite the lopsided nature of the win, there weren’t a lot of bright spots for Oneida coach Tony Lambert to take away from the win.

“It was a little sloppy at times,” he said. “Now, here’s the big thing: We took care of the football. That was a big deal. We won the line of scrimmage, obviously.”

But, he added, “There were just so many small things we didn’t do.”

Lambert was not happy that Wartburg was able to put together a scoring drive in the third quarter.

“Not the fact that we gave up the score, just the fact that we lost our train of thought,” he said. “We had a hard time getting lined up right. We’re still trying to find out who our starters are. We’ve got guys starting games who don’t finish games. I’ve always said I’d rather finish games than start games.”

The win appeared to be a costly one for Oneida. Freshman quarterback Caden Rector left the game with a lower leg injury in the third quarter and did not return. Lambert said after the game that he was worried about his young quarterback, but that he did not know the extent of the injury.

Rector has traded snaps with sophomore Colten Daughtery during the first two games of the season. He has thrown two passes, both for touchdowns.

Oneida didn’t need long to score after holding Wartburg to a three-and-out to start the game. Morgan scored on a 15-yard run to give his team a 7-0 lead.

That was the Indians’ only touchdown of the first quarter, but they scored three times in the second quarter. The first was the 85-yard touchdown pass from Rector to Morgan. Then senior DeShaun Brabson scored on a 35-yard run to put his team in front 21-0. The final score of the first half was a 10-yard run by Morgan just before the half ended.

On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Morgan scored on a 74-yard run.

The game ended with Oneida’s freshmen marching the length of the field and scoring on a four-yard run by Landon O’Donnell.

The schedule gets tougher in a hurry for Oneida next week, when Greenback visits Jim May Stadium. The Cherokees are 0-2, and have yet to score, but they were also 0-2 after their first two games last year and did not lose again until the state championship game against Lake County. They have finished in the title game in four of the past five seasons.

Lambert said his team will be focused on getting better between now and then, acknowledging that Greenback will be hungry for a win and will represent a big challenge for his team.

“Here’s the good thing,” Lambert said. “We’ve got 56 players. Getting 56 players involved in all that stuff is hard. We’ve had to build new lockers. I’ve never had to build new lockers before. Getting that many kids organized sometimes can be chaos. I told our coaches, this is embarrassing. This. Is. Embarrassing. We had to burn two timeouts (getting organized). But we’ll get better. We’ll own it, and we’ll get better.”