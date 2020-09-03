Soccer: Scott High coasts to 8-1 win over Clinton

CLINTON — No contest.

That was, perhaps, the only way to sum up Scott High’s 8-1 win in their first District 5-AA game that counted this season, as the Lady Highlanders went on the road to Clinton and controlled the game from start to finish.

Scott High coach Eric Henry began subbing liberally only minutes into the game, and played all freshmen and sophomores for most of the first half and all of the second half.

It was just that kind of night. Less than a minute in, senior Tori Sexton had connected on a long shot from her new position in the middle of the field. And just 30 seconds later, fellow senior Julia Butts added another.

The only thing that interrupted Scott High’s early offensive barrage was Clinton getting on the board with a penalty kick on a bizarre whistle inside the box — the referee ruled that Scott High goalkeeper Allie Bailey interfered with a Clinton offensive player as she went to the dirt to cover a loose ball — just moments after Butts’ goal. It was a whistle that cost Bailey her third shutout in just five games this season.

Nevertheless, Scott High prevented Clinton from getting another look at the goal for the duration of the first half, before sophomore Kaelyn Jeffers came on to play between the posts in the second half.

Just 15 minutes into the game, Henry began having his players taking only shots from beyond the 18-yard line, and only younger players were taking those shots. Freshman Ellie Lowe scored twice in the first half, and Brianna Jeffers added another goal, as Scott High built a 6-1 halftime lead.

Second half scores came from sophomore Katie Tucker and freshman Gracie Lewis.

“This was a good opportunity for the kids,” Henry said. “I told them at halftime, I said, ‘Girls, this is your chance. I watch you at practice and I know you think I’m not paying attention. But now we get into the game and I can tell whether you have been paying attention and you know what you’re supposed to do, whether it be on a set piece, a corner kick, or if you’re rotating like you’re supposed to on defense or winning balls in the middle. This will prove whether you’re listening or paying attention because we’re two injuries away from some of you guys to have to play a lot.’ So this was a good opportunity for the young girls.”

Scott High agreed before the game for both teams to play two players short. Clinton dresses only 14 players and wanted to be able to substitute as the game progressed. After an injury in the first half took the Lady Highlanders down to eight players, they chose not to add another player, and played eight-on-nine the rest of the way.

It didn’t seem to matter too much, as the Lady Highlanders’ freshmen and some of their sophomores controlled the game.

“I don’t think anyone has ever worked as hard as Gracie Lewis to score and she had a sweet shot off the post,” Henry said of his team’s last score of the night. “Their keeper made several good saves in the second half.”

Henry also credited Tucker for working hard on the wings to finally earn her goal, which she earned in a scrum in front of the net off of a rebound.

“Ellie Lowe, I did take her out in the second half because she was getting tired from covering a lot of ground, but she scored two goals in the first half and I’ve been telling her for a long time that she’s a scorer,” Henry said.

“All of the subs played well,” he added. “They got their belly full of playing tonight because they were all sucking wind. They were tired. They had to cover a little more ground than usual because there were only eight of them out there.”

Henry, who has been hard on his seniors during the early part of the season as he has urged them to step up and provide leadership that can position his team for a run at potential postseason trophies, was proud of his older players in Thursday’s game — not for the way they played on the field, but because of how they acted off it.

“When the usual starters and upperclassmen are on the bench, I really pay attention to what they’re saying,” he said. “They don’t get to ‘see’ a game or watch plays or mistakes. But to hear them cheer on the young players and actually coach them, that’s a rare chance for a coach to see and appreciate the fruits of his labor.

“If they see what’s going on and can make corrections for the younger players, I’m pretty sure I’ve done my job,” he added.