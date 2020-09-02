- Advertisement -
Updated:

Update: Authorities locate missing teen

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced just after 10 p.m. Wednesday evening that a missing 15-year-old who had been the subject of a massive search throughout the day had been located.

Cody Lowe, the teen who went missing about 24 hours earlier, prompted a massive search that involved the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Scott County Rescue Squad and Tennessee Highway Patrol, in addition to teams from the Morgan County Correctional Complex, the U.S. Marshal Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The missing teen was said to be okay. No further information was immediately available.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
